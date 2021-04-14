LSU Lab School announced Wednesday that it has hired educator Kevin George as its new permanent director, filling a job that’s been vacant since fall 2018.

George, who is currently chief school accountability officer for New Orleans Public Schools, was one of four finalists who interviewed for the job over a two-week period in March.

The other finalists were current interim leader of the LSU Lab School and LSU education instructor Paul Manthei; Jeremy Couvillion, former superintendent of Assumption Parish schools; and Sharmayne Rutledge, an executive director of school leadership with East Baton Rouge Parish schools.

“The depth and breadth of (George’s) leadership experience will undoubtedly serve the (lab school) community well,” Roland Mitchell, dean of LSU’s College of Human Sciences & Education, said in a statement. “I look forward to a continuation of and growth in the tradition of excellence for which U-High is known as we begin this new chapter at the dawn of the school’s second century.”

George is the 13th head of the lab school, which opened in 1915. The lab school, which is overseen by LSU, is located on the LSU campus and, among other roles, serves as a teaching lab for its College of Human Sciences & Education. It enrolls more than 1,400 students in grades kindergarten to 12, and the school has an A letter grade from the state for its academics.

Rare among public schools, LSU Lab School charges tuition, but also receives state education funding.

The last permanent leader of the school, Wade Smith, retired in fall 2018 after 15 years at the helm. He is now at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond where he serves as an assistant professor of educational leadership.

The school has had two interim leaders since. Amy Westbrook led the school in 2019 and 2020, and Manthei took over in January.

George has more than 21 years of experience in education. Before his current job, George served as chief executive officer of New Beginnings Charter Management Organization, superintendent of the St. John the Baptist school system, supervisor of secondary curriculum for Lafourche Parish, and deputy network leader with the Louisiana Department of Education. He has also worked as a principal, assistant principal and a teacher.

George spent only a year at New Beginnings before the charter management organization was dissolved. He was hired to try to right the ship after New Beginnings was engulfed in a grade-fixing scandal at its only high school.

George was nationally recognized as the 2016 Save the Music Foundation Superintendent of the Year. Awarded to only one superintendent or school CEO each year, the honor recognizes outstanding commitment to music education in his or her school district.

George earned two bachelor degrees and a master’s degree from Nicholls State University. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in executive leadership from University of Holy Cross in New Orleans.