Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to boost teacher pay by $400 per year got a lukewarm reception Friday from teacher leaders.

"The governor is being so cheap with these raises that we cannot buy a tank of gas each pay period with his so-called raise," said Keith Courville, executive director of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, which has about 9,800 members.

"We keep falling behind," Courville said. "We have got to get better."

The governor's executive budget, which is being unveiled in a legislative committee Friday, also includes a $20 million pay raise for college faculty, with increases averaging 4%.

Teachers in Louisiana were paid an average of $50,923 for the 2018-19 school year, the latest figures available.

The 16-state regional average was $54,930, a gap of $4,007.

The gulf widened 74% between 2019 and 2020.

Edwards has vowed to reach the regional average by the time his term ends in 2024.

As teacher pay gap widens between Louisiana and other states, educators say raises should be 'priority' The gap between average pay for teachers in Louisiana and the Southern regional average shot up by 74% in the past year, according to the late…

The U. S. average is $58,540.

Edwards' $40 million plan would also include a $200 pay boost for support workers, including cafeteria workers, school bus drivers and others.

The Louisiana Federation of Teachers, in a note to members Thursday night, called the proposed $400 pay hike small.

"Being an educator is harder than ever," the message to members says.

"This year, teacher morale has plummeted. If we don't work to address this now and show our teachers and school employees how much we value their service our schools will only continue to lose talented staff and our students will suffer."

Leaders of the group urged members to press the governor, the Legislature and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to support a "significant and sustained" pay boost for teachers and other school employees.

The LFT did not spell out how much that should be.

+2 Why Louisiana teacher pay starts better than average, before plummeting; see state rank When it comes to pay, public school teachers in Louisiana are better than average at the start and then plummet in the rankings for the rest o…

Courville said he favors $4,000 per year raise for teachers.

Tia Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Both the LFT and LAE are longtime allies of Edwards and backed his bids for governor in 2015 and 2019.

Teachers in Louisiana last got a pay raise in 2019 -- $1,000 per year.

$500 teacher pay raises proposed by John Bel Edwards after criticism of initial plan In an about face, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office Thursday proposed a pay raise of about $500 for teachers, less than two weeks after the govern…

Edwards proposed a $500 pay hike last year but it was shelved after the coronavirus pandemic caused state revenue to plummet.

The governor said funds are available this time because of an injection of federal aid for Louisiana's Medicaid program.

The spending plan is for the financial year that begins July 1.

Administration officials Friday were expected to announce whether basic state aid for public schools, which has mostly been frozen for the past decade, would rise under Edwards' plan.

Edwards' proposed spending would also boost pay for college faculty and would the first of its kind in 13 years, according to higher education officials.

Average pay is 14th in the region for faculty at two-year schools and 15th for four-year colleges, the Louisiana Board of Regents said.

"Today's executive budget sends a clear message: education is critical to our success and now is the time to make strategic investments in our people," Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said in a statement.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.