The first week in LSU’s new 40,000-square-foot pet clinic has posed an unexpected but welcome challenge for faculty and staff: the building is so big, they’re getting lost.
“The first two days, I took all the wrong turns to find community practice,” Jade Martindale, a fourth-year veterinary student, said. “I’m finally getting the hang of the building.”
LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine opened its new veterinary facility, Stephenson Pet Clinic, on Monday after 10 years of planning and construction. The school moved many of its services, such as its primary care, dermatology and ophthalmology practices, to the new clinic.
The original veterinary facility on campus was built in 1978, and housed all of the school’s services.
Martindale said the new, bigger space has been an improvement. For example: The original facility had seven exam rooms; the new one has 15.
“In the old building, all the services were kind of sharing rooms,” Martindale said. “Now each service has its own space.”
Nancy Welborn, associate professor of community practice, or primary care, at Vet Med, said that she’s glad to have more space for the community practice service. It’s one of the newer programs, but grew quickly.
“We had a fairly new area in the old building,” Welborn said. “We outgrew it in probably a year.”
Martindale said did her best to take the time with each client, but the limited space in the old facility would be in the back of her mind.
“Half the time, we were talking to people in the hall,” Martindale said. “It isn’t really appropriate, especially if you need to have a difficult or private conversation. Now we can do better, because we have the space to do it.”
The Stephenson Pet Clinic has designated areas for dentistry and surgery. Welborn said community practice now has access to its own cage ward, so it doesn’t have to fight with other services for space.
“We have a designated cat room, which we’ve never had before,” Welborn said.
Jayme Looper, a radiation oncology professor and director of Small Animal Services, said that she’s excited to see the veterinary school grow — and the new educational opportunities veterinary students will have. The new clinic has a clinical skills laboratory, where students can learn to do procedures.
“As veterinary medicine has evolved, we’ve discovered better ways to help our students learn how to practice medicine,” Looper said. “In this updated space, we can practice side-by-side with our students.”
Looper’s oncology program stayed in the main building, but she said her program and clients will still benefit from an improved customer experience because of the new facility. Stephenson Pet Clinic will house the waiting rooms for Vet Med services, and there are dedicated waiting rooms for different types of pets.
“It’s given us room to allow our patients and their owners to spread out a little bit more in a really beautiful space,” Looper said. “It’s going to help all of us do a better job and have a better experience when people come here.”
The new clinic is also outfitted with new equipment. Martindale said she’s enjoyed using new tools to diagnose patients.
“Today my patient had a disease course, and I was able to use different resources to figure out what she had,” Martindale said. “It was fun to play with all the new gadgets.”
Welborn said that for most of the COVID pandemic, community practice had been conducting curbside service. They discussed healthcare with clients in the parking lot at times.
Welborn said the timing of the new clinic is exciting, because they’d just begun to invite clients back inside.
“As we’re bringing people back into the building, they get to go into an exam room and sit down to talk with us,” Welborn said.
Welborn said she wants more of Baton Rouge to benefit from the new clinic. She’s heard very positive reactions from the clients that have been to the facility so far.
“I don’t think I’ve heard a bad comment from the clients coming in,” Welborn said. “It’s given us a beautiful new face to show the public.”