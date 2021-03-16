After 30 minutes behind closed doors, the Baker City School Board on Tuesday picked three finalists, including its current interim superintendent, to invite back for interviews as it searches for the next superintendent of this small suburban Baton Rouge school district.

They were among eight applicants seeking to run the school district of more than 1,100 students. The last superintendent, Herman Brister Sr., abruptly resigned in September after five years at the helm.

De’Ette Perry, who has been interim superintendent since Jan. 1, will be interviewed, as will Tamara Johnson, a Central Office administrator for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, and Calvin Nicholas, who until recently served as principal of East Iberville Elementary and High School in Plaquemine.

The interviews, which are to last two hours each, are scheduled for Saturday, April 24. The board plans to pick its next superintendent from the three finalists at its May 1 meeting.

All five board members voted to invite Perry and Johnson for interviews, while three of the five wanted Nicholas to be interviewed. A fourth applicant, Timothy Scott, who works as an instructional coach in Baker, earned two votes, but the board decided to interview only the top three applicants.

Johnson, Nicholas, Perry and Scott were all recommended for interviews by search consultant Michael Faulk.

Faulk, a former superintendent himself and the executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said that only six of the eight applicants were eligible for the job. He said, after doing research, that he ended up excluding from consideration applicants Clifford Wallace, a former principal of Advantage Charter Academy in Baker, and Terence “Terry” Hayes, a former school superintendent from McLean County, Kentucky.

The other two applicants who failed to earn Faulk’s recommendation were Carlos Lee, an assistant professor of professional practice in the LSU School of Education, and Curt Green, a school improvement coach for the Mississippi Department of Education.