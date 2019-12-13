LSU President F. King Alexander is leaving after a little more than six years at the flagship’s helm to run Oregon State University, OSU Board of Trustees announced Friday.

Wearing a gray suit, a black tie with purple stripes, Alexander said he was excited about joining the Beaver Nation, referring to the athletic team’s mascot.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this institution," he said. "Go Beevs."

The OSU trustees moved unanimously to hire Alexander as of July 1 as the 15th president of OSU. After the election, the meeting adjourned and Alexander retired to a reception to meet alumni, faculty and leaders at OSU.

Outgoing OSU President Ed Ray and Alexander had fought together in Washington, D.C. for affordable higher education, he said.

Meeting on the Corvallis, Oregon campus, the OSU board named Alexander as the winner of a six-month selection process that interviewed 68 candidates. The four finalists were interviewed last month by 26 members of a search committee at a resort near Silverton, Oregon.

Oregon State is in Corvallis, a town of about 55,000 between Eugene and Portland, Oregon. OSU has a total undergraduate enrollment of 25,699 and is ranked 139 by the U.S. News & World Report.

The LSU System has about 45,000 students, operates six campuses, two medical schools, a hospital, a cooperative extension service, a healthcare research institution and has oversight of the private administrators for the state’s charity hospitals. In addition to running the system, the LSU president also is chancellor of the flagship campus in Baton Rouge, which is ranked 153 in the 2020 edition of Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report.

Oregon State Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar said she had trouble getting her head around all that Alexander oversaw and accomplished at LSU. She cited his efforts to expand diversity among the student population and increase graduation rates at LSU. She wanted Alexander to do the same there.

“At OSU, we recognize that we are better together,” Borkar said.

Oregon State University President Ray, who makes about $809,000 a year, about $100,000 more than Alexander, announced he would step down in June 2020, after leading the university for 17 years. Alexander said it was very rare for a university leader to be in place for nearly two decades.

Alexander did not return multiple calls and messages asking for comment Thursday and Friday.

LSU Board of Supervisors Chairman Mary Werner also did not respond to multiple contacts about the next step for LSU, though some supervisors expect to name an interim before launching a nationwide search.

The LSU board evaluated Alexander’s job performance in October and voted to give him a raise.

Alexander, 56, came to LSU in July 2013 after heading Cal State Long Beach for seven years. He shepherded the LSU System through tough budgetary times when the Louisiana Legislature and former Gov. Bobby Jindal slashed state appropriations for higher education by roughly half. Gov. John Bel Edwards stopped cutting university budgets in 2016.

He is a Kentucky native who grew up in Gainesville at the University of Florida and received his Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

