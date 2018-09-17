The state is getting $9 million to help educators detect and address mental health problems among public school students, especially in alternative schools, officials said Monday.

Schools in the Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes school districts are among the top targets for the funds initially.

The money is a federal grant and will be sent to the state over five years, with $1.8 million arriving each year.

It will allow Louisiana to set up a comprehensive mental health support program for schools, an issue raised last year in a report that criticized operations at the state's 139 alternative schools and programs.

The grant will help finance training for teachers to better recognize students with mental health issues and how to connect those students and their families with services.

"In order to truly serve every child, every day, we must understand and meet their learning needs as well as their social and emotional needs," state Superintendent of Education John White said in a statement.

The grant is called the Project Advancing Wellness and Resilience Education.

It is administered by the U. S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The assistance will be run by the state Department of Education and the Louisiana Department of Health.

About 18,000 students attend alternative schools statewide, which are designed to help them improve their behavior and academic achievement.

A report by a 39-member panel of superintendents and others last year said school officials are too quick to toss students with behavior problems, and that most fail to get the help they need when they are assigned to the schools.

"Appropriate and effective interventions and supports are not being provided to remediate and address students' underlying behavioral/social/emotional issues," according to the October, 2017 study.

Doris Voitier, superintendent of the St. Bernard Parish School District, said Monday funds for her schools will be focused on C. F. Rowley, an alternative school with about 100 students in Chalmette.

"What happens with many of these teenage students is that their family issues, mental health issues, impede student progress," said Voitier, who is also a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

She said the grant will allow for an expansion of current partnerships with the LSU Medical School and the Methodist Hospital Foundation.

The average dropout rate statewide in grades 7-12 is 4 percent.

It is 19 percent in alternative schools.

Janice Petersen, deputy assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health, said the need for mental health services is especially acute among 12th graders.

"We know that this partnership is drastically needed to address a comprehensive approach for our school-age youth," Petersen said in a statement.

The state Department of Education is proposing changes in how officials ensure that alternative schools are complying with the law after last year's report.

Also, a new system of rating those schools will be launched.