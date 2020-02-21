A prominent, Baton Rouge-based charter school group will open a new elementary school this August in three temporary buildings rather than in a brand new facility as originally planned.

The new CSAL Elementary will open its doors on property between its sister schools, CSAL Middle and Madison Preparatory Academy, and it will share resources with those schools. The original plan was to build the $7 million elementary on a vacant lot on the opposite side of Choctaw Drive.

Now, the new facility won’t be built until 2022 at earliest. The idea is to see if enrollment is sufficiently strong during the school’s second year of operations to justify moving forward with construction.

“It’s been our model to start slow and let things grow naturally,” said Dujan Johnson, chief executive officer of CSAL Inc.

CSAL Elementary will be the fourth school in the CSAL Inc. stable. All four are charter schools. CSAL stands for Community School for Apprenticeship Learning.

CSAL Middle and Madison Prep, which opened in 1997 and 2009, respectively, are the best known. CSAL also runs Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy, or LAVCA, a statewide online school that opened in 2011 and operates via a partnership with online school giant K12.

CSAL Middle has a C academic letter grade and Madison Prep has a B, as calculated by the state; the online school has a D letter grade.

Most charter school groups start with an elementary school, then add middle and high schools. By contrast, CSAL started with a middle school, launched a high school and then finally went forward with an elementary school.

“We’ve kind of done it sideways,” joked Johnson.

The new elementary school is led by Andrea Mathis, formerly principal of Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville. The new school is already fully staffed with the exception of possibly hiring another kindergarten teacher if demand warrants it, Johnson said.

CSAL Elementary’s charter application spelled out a timetable where it would start in 2020-21 with 175 students in grades K-2 and would eventually top out in 2024-25 with 400 students in grades K-5.

The school still plans to add students over a five-year period, but is starting smaller, with between 75 and 90 students. The application process is under way. Johnson said he didn’t want to be under financial pressure to recruit lots of students to pay for a new building.

Another uncertainty is LAVCA. The school’s charter was renewed last year, but it’s up for renewal in 2022. Johnson said he wants to make sure LAVCA is on track for renewal before committing to building a new elementary facility.

As part of the renewal, LAVCA was obliged to spend more money, including opening more in-person, “blended” learning centers around the state and beefing up its efforts to combat truancy.

“It caused a little more financial outlay,” Johnson said.

Once the finances look good, Johnson said, building the new elementary school could happen quickly.

“I have the plans already complete, the property is all there,” he said. “At this stage of the game it was just taking plans to permit.”

