Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday appointed and reappointed 14 members of of the Louisiana Board of Regents, Southern University Board of Supervisors and the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.
Edwards' two new appointees to the Board of Regents are Judy A. Brown, of Homer, who is the senior vice president and banking center manager at Origin Bank and Stephanie A. Finley, of Lafayette, who is former U. S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
The reappointments are Philip A. May, of New Orleans, and Collis B. Temple III, of Baton Rouge.
The new members of the Southern panel are Myron K. Lawson, of Alexandria, an agent at State Farm Insurance; Christy O. Reeves, of Baton Rouge, vice-president for regional community affairs and government relations for the Oschner Health System and Samuel C. Tolbert, of Lake Charles, pastor of the Greater Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
The reappointments are Jody Amedee, of Gonzales; Edwin M. Shorty Jr., of New Orleans and Rani Gregory Whitfield, of Baton Rouge.
The new members of the UL System Board of Supervisors are George "Barry" Busada, of Shreveport, managing member of Linden Management LLC; Steven K. Davison, of Choudrant, counsel to the president at Genesis Energy and Bradley A. Stevens, of Hammond, a partner at Edwards & Stevens Law Firm.
The reappointment is James G. Carter Jr., of New Orleans.