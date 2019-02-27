Dennis Llinas is leaving his post as associate director of LSU Bands and director of the Golden Band from Tiger Land to take a similar job with the University of Oregon, according to a report from The Daily Reveille.

Llinas broke the news through his own personal Facebook page, the report said. Llinas was named Tiger Band director in 2016 after former director Roy King was fired.

"I have accepted the Director of Bands position at the University of Oregon for next year," Llinas said in his post. "I owe so much to LSU and will never forget the amazing students and faculty that I have grown so fond of for the past 7 years."

Assistant director of Bands Kelvin Jones will serve as interim director, while graduate assistant Cliff Croomes will serve as interim assistant director.

