Several school districts around the Baton Rouge metro area will open its doors for students next week.
Ascension
When public schools open Monday in Ascension Parish, the middle school and high school students will be learning both in the classroom and from home.
On any given day, some students will come to school, while others attend class online — then the two groups will switch on the next day, in an alternating pattern throughout the school week.
Elementary school students will attend school daily starting Aug. 15, after a staggered attendance in school buildings the first week, when each student will attend one of four days.
About 27 percent of the district's total student population of about 23,400 has opted for online learning only.
You can read more here.
West Baton Rouge
Secondary school students' first day of school will be either Monday or Tuesday to allow for a “soft opening” on each of those days. They will be half days for students.
When not on campus, middle and high school students will be learning online.
The first day all on campus students will attend together is Wednesday.
Diocese of Baton Rouge
While some students returned to the classroom last week, many others will start the 2020-21 school year next week.
See the following list below:
- Holy Family School August 10
- Mater Dolorosa School August 10
- Our Lady of Mercy August 10
- Sacred Heart August 10
- St. Elizabeth August 10
- St. John Primary August 10
- St. Theresa Middle August 10
- St. Thomas More August 10
- St. Joseph's Academy August 12
You can read more here.
What other school districts are doing:
Baker City Public Schools
The City of Baker School System will be opening the school year in a complete virtual educational environment Monday. It will remain virtual until at least Labor Day.
You can read more here.
East Baton Rouge
Several charter schools in Baton Rouge started school virtual-only last Thursday. The East Baton Rouge Parish school system pushed back its first day, which was scheduled for last Thursday, until Monday, but it too is planning for virtual-only instruction until at least Labor Day.
You can read more here.
Central Community Public Schools
Last Thursday’s first day in Central was a “soft opening” with about half of the students coming to their campuses and half learning from home. On Friday, they will switch places.
Starting Monday, Central's elementary-age children up through sixth grade will go to school every day, while those in grades 7-12 will come to school just two days a week in alternating groupings.
You can read more here.
Livingston
Livingston schools reopened Friday with new restrictions and screenings.
Some students had their temperatures checked at the carpool or bus line and washed their hands at a handmade wash station before going to class. Parents couldn’t walk their kids into their classrooms and every child older than third grade had to wear a mask.
You can read more here.
Iberville and Zachary Community Public Schools
These school districts are returning Aug. 17.