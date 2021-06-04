LSU's Kappa Sigma chapter will be allowed to remain on campus after the university and fraternity worked out a settlement agreement in light of the fraternity being found responsible for endangerment, coercive behavior, failure to comply and alcohol violations.

LSU and Kappa Sigma have been sparring for several months, while the fraternity's disciplinary record has been checkered for the past few years. In the latest go-round, the fraternity received an interim suspension in January after LSU found Kappa Sigma had an "alcohol medical transport for a student" from a chapter party during rush week, and that the fraternity threw a party for 300 people at a member's house last fall, during the pandemic.

The pressure ramped up in late March, when LSU suspended the fraternity amid additional allegations that the fraternity violated coronavirus protocols during a Houston event, violated hazing policies and threw an unapproved party with alcohol available to underage students.

Kappa Sigma was originally expected to face a disciplinary hearing before a panel of LSU faculty, staff and students. But the fraternity mounted a full-throated defense over how LSU had handled the allegations against them. They hired an attorney to represent them, while the fraternity's alumni base — who ponied up $6 million in recent years for a new fraternity house — rushed to Kappa Sigma's defense.

A June 1 settlement agreement drops some of the most serious allegations against Kappa Sigma, including hazing. But the settlement also unveiled a lengthy set of new rules that could trigger future punishments if the fraternity does not comply with them. The chapter is on a deferred suspension until the end of 2022, and on disciplinary probation until May 15, 2023.

While hazing was listed among the items for which the chapter was initially charged, the April administrative hearing found the group not responsible for hazing.

A Kappa Sigma spokesman declined to comment for this story.

"I am hopeful that the Chapter is prepared to comply with the terms and timeline set forth above," wrote LSU Vice President for Student Affairs Jeremiah Shinn, in his June 1 letter detailing the settlement to the fraternity. "However, failure to comply with the terms and timeline will result in additional sanctions and/or an extension of the sanctions outlined in this letter, up to and including a full suspension and a revocation of recognition."

Among the new rules: the fraternity's bedrooms and "living quarters" are required to be free of alcohol and illegal drugs going forward. But Kappa Sigma can still throw social events with alcohol as long as they are properly registered ahead of time, have a third-party vendor and are physically separated from the "living quarters." Members are also required to participate in a Kappa Sigma drug testing program.

Kappa Sigma's Board of Trustees is now required to review whether every member of the fraternity is 'committed to the ideals of Kappa Sigma, the terms of [the settlement agreement] and the LSU Code of Student Conduct.' Kappa Sigma must submit the review to LSU by August 14, 2021 — before rush for the fall semester. They also are required to host a chapter retreat to explain the new rules, and to get member buy-in.

The settlement agreement details separate potential punishments for members who break the rules and the fraternity as a whole.

If an individual fraternity member violates LSU's "individual responsibility" rules — like by throwing a party that is not sanctioned by the chapter and where alcohol is served to minors — he can be suspended or expelled from the fraternity.

But if the fraternity as an organization is found responsible for violating the health and safety provisions of the Code of Student Conduct, the fraternity will be suspended.

Kappa Sigma is also now required to have more alumni interaction and supervision, and to have frequent meetings about its progress. The fraternity must hire a "qualified live-in" adviser to start by August 23, 2021, through the end of the 2022 spring semester. And they are required to have at least one member of their Board of Trustees at the chapter house for at least one hour, one night per week to "provide advising, education and oversight to the Chapter."

All of the members of the fraternity leadership must have a mentor on the Kappa Sigma Board of Trustees.

Kappa Sigma is also now required to develop a "comprehensive, research-based new member development curriculum" by the beginning of the fall semester. They must also have a "student accountability expert" available to work on their training modules.

LSU has disciplined Kappa Sigma numerous times over the past five years, but the fraternity has avoided being kicked off campus. Kappa Sigma received "letters of reprimand" in 2015 and 2016, and was placed on probation in February 2017 through May of 2018 after findings that the fraternity violated hazing, alcohol, complicity, endangerment and drugs policies, according to LSU's Greek Life score card.

"The Chapter will discontinue any and all hazing practices, including but not limited to: 'hell-week,' 'study hours,' 'pledge privileges,' 'paddle ceremony,' 'branding or tattooing' in their entirety; including renaming such event, or holding the event with an altered purpose," university officials instructed them at the time.

A 2016 complaint against the fraternity described a pledge being paddled, pressured to drink and forced to stop sleeping by his fraternity brothers. He begged for intervention, saying he had thrown up for five hours and that he could "no longer go through this abuse." It was one of seven complaints filed against the fraternity between 2016 and 2019, The Advocate | The Times-Picayune previously reported.

The fraternity was placed on disciplinary probation again in 2018 after findings that Kappa Sigma violated alcohol and theft policies. And in 2019, Kappa Sigma was found to have violated "failure to comply" policies, and was placed on deferred suspension from February 2020 through May 2020, then disciplinary probation from June 2020 through December 2020.