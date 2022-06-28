Barring further action by the Baker School Board, Superintendent De'Ette Perry is on her way out.
While the plan to rebuild a flooded school was the main thing on the board's agenda Monday night, the panel voted 3-2 against a proposal to extend Perry's contract through the middle of 2024. Unless the board changes its mind over the next year, Perry’s tenure will end June 30, 2023.
Perry took over Baker in January 2021 as acting superintendent and, after a brief search, was made permanent superintendent that May. Her contract was set at two years so it wouldn't go too far into the term of the next Baker school board, which will take office this January.
The Baker chapter of the Louisiana Association of Educators sent a letter in early May, in conjunction with the statewide teacher organization, urging the Baker board to go further: buying out Perry’s contract early and beginning the hunt for her replacement.
The letter said Perry has taken away “autonomy & decision-making ability” from leaders at its five schools, has shown “unpleasant behavior towards employees” and has aroused concerns with her “educational and fiscal direction.”
Renita Whitrack, LAE’s UniServ director for the Baton Rouge region, said the board needs to closely examine Perry’s leadership and its effect not just on the staff, but on the community.
“I am concerned,” Whitracks said. “I am very, very concerned.”
Aretha Wright, a Baker resident, said she has known Perry for 19 years going back to when she sent her daughter to Baker Heights Elementary where Perry served as principal.
“From the day we met, her platform is about the students and her platform still is to put the students first," Wright said.
Voting against adding another year to Perry’s two-year contract were board members Sharlous Booker, Shona Boxie and Elaine Davis. Voting yes to Perry's renewal were board members Burges and Vanessa Parker.
Burges said she prayed long before deciding how to vote. She said Baker’s reputation has been tarnished and she wants that to end.
“Let’s get our school built,” she said. “No more slander. No more bad news.”