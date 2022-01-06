Students in St. Helena Parish will switch to taking classes remotely for a couple of days as schools around Baton Rouge react to the coronavirus's fast-spreading omicron variant.

The entire school district will take classes remotely beginning Thursday, Jan. 6 and will stay remote until Monday, Jan. 10, the district's superintendent said.

The switch will give the district time to set up mass testing — which St. Helena schools are requiring as students return to campuses for the new year — through a secondary provider, Omega Diagnostics.

The Louisiana Department of Health was slated to run the district's mass-testing program but is grappling with a testing shortage, the district said.

"This will give parents time to register for testing through Omega Diagnostics, or to acquire their own COVID test through their private medical doctor," superintendent Kelli Joseph said in a statement.

Several schools in Baton Rouge said Wednesday that they would move pupils to remote learning through next week amid the latest surge driven by the omicron variant, which has sent COVID-19 cases climbing to record highs in Louisiana.

Several Baton Rouge-area schools go virtual amid rise in COVID cases Several schools in the greater Baton Rouge area are moving their pupils to remote learning amid the latest surge in COVID cases.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

They include Magnolia Woods Elementary, Collegiate Baton Rouge, Kenilworth Science and Technology Center and Democracy Prep. In New Roads, False River Academy said it would switch to remote learning Thursday and Friday.

The schools cited a combination of rising cases and staff shortages as reasons for the transition.

The St. Helena school district is asking all parents to register their students to get tested through Omega Diagnostics before the return to in-person classes.

Parents who do not wish to have their child tested on Tuesday, Jan. 11 or cannot show proof of a recent negative test result from no earlier than Jan. 4th, must wait until Friday, January 14th to return to school, Joseph said.