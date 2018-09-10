Southern University will be getting $2 million from Entergy Corp. to aid the school's engineering programs, officials announced Monday morning.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University system and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus, and Leo Denault, chairman and CEO of Entergy Corp., were expected to be on hand for the announcement.
The multi-year grant will support classroom and laboratory infrastructure, curriculum and faculty professional development.
Others set to attend were Patrick Carriere, dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering and Ann A. Smith, chairwoman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors.
