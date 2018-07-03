All but a few buildings at Southern University spent part of Tuesday without power, sending summer school residents and summer camp participants off campus while workers replaced part of a deteriorated electrical pole and replaced damaged wiring.
The electrical work lasted about 10 hours. Areas of the Baton Rouge campus rendered powerless had power once again by 4 p.m.
It was a scheduled outage, planned for the day before the Fourth of July holiday. The work was commissioned after a transmission line blew a few weeks ago on a hot summer day, said Maurice Pitts, director of facilities at the university in Baton Rouge.
Pitts said about 75 percent of the campus was without power Tuesday.
“We were able to keep central plant on, keep chillers rolling, keep the mini dome on, and Grandison Hall where the football team stays,” Pitts said.
Others on campus Tuesday, including summer residents and those in summer camps, spent the day elsewhere. Janene Tate, a university spokeswoman, said they were transported by shuttle to the Scotlandville Library branch on Scenic Highway or to the Mall of Louisiana. Meals were provided.
Entergy cut off power at 6:21 a.m. so a crew could repair an electrical pole near the Mills Avenue entrance to the campus, Pitts said.
“The top of the pole where the wires connect has deteriorated, and every time there’s a storm, it looks like it might collapse,” Pitts explained.
At the same time, a contractor hired by Southern, Sun Electric, worked to replace wire near the law school damaged during the recent transmission line failure.
“We just decided to do everything at once,” Pitts said.