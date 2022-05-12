Holding signs and chanting “Release Narcisse,” more than 50 parents protested outside Liberty High on Thursday, where a job fair was occurring for 230 Baton Rouge school employees told recently they need to leave their schools and look for other jobs in the school system.
The chant is a reference to East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse, now 16 months on the job, who decided the job reassignments were necessary.
While most employees received their letters late last week and early this week, Madelon Kelly was told her bad news only hours before the protest. Kelly, who teaches eighth-grade science at Glasgow Middle School, said she learned mid-day after she was summoned to the principal’s office.
“I had no clue whatsoever that there was any hint of it,” Kelly said.
She said she was so floored by the news that she had other people cover her last two classes of the day.
Suzanne Beasley, parent at Glasgow, said she learned that the school was losing staff at a special Teacher Appreciation lunch that the parents put on Thursday. She recalled serving one of the teachers who is having to change jobs.
“I’m fixing her plate while she’s literally sobbing and had to leave,” Beasley said.
Like much about these job cuts, it’s unclear how many faculty and staff at Glasgow Middle — or any Baton Rouge public school — are now on the job hunt. The Advocate has requested repeatedly a school-by-school breakdown of the cuts but has yet to receive one.
Parents at Thursday’s protest said they have been left to guess at the real number of their school and have been told nothing officially. They worried their schools will be short-staffed and that the teachers remaining will overloaded with extra work and will have to drop some of the prized elective classes they now teach.
The discontent has been building all week.
“Is the EBR School Board single handedly trying to destroy the EBR Public Schools?” asked an indignant Annalee Campbell, an outspoken parent, in an email Thursday morning to School Board members. “Honestly, I can’t even get my head around some of the cuts to school programs that are occurring.”
Thirty minutes later, board member Connie Bernard responded, to say the decision to reassign these 230 school employees was the decision of Supt. Sito Narcisse.
“These decisions were not made with my input, nor with the input of any board member I spoke with in the last 72 hours,” Bernard wrote.
These 230 “impact letters” as they are called, are part of an annual budget process in which school principals figure out the number of staff members they will have the following school year.
The number of impact letters issued typically depends on the financial fortunes of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and with more reassignments when budget cuts are more severe.
Unlike years past, these latest staffing shifts are not strictly an effort to balance the books. Instead, they are part of a larger effort by Superintendent Sito Narcisse to plug an expected 475 vacancies, with the goal of having all core teaching positions filled before the 2022-23 school year starts in August.
Narcisse said the staffing changes are needed to “equitably provide for all of our students,” and that there will be plenty of openings at other schools.
Some affected educators, however, say they are happy where they are and are reluctant to relocate to schools that have long struggled to hire and retain staff. Some have raised the possibility they will leave the school system entirely.
Some parents had hoped to question Narcisse about the impact letters at a meeting of a district Parent Advisory Council, which was scheduled to meet 5 p.m. Wednesday, but Narcisse canceled the meeting at the last minute.
Ann Marie Shirley, a parent, said she disputed Narcisse’s description of the reassignments as asking teachers to go “go where they are needed most.”
“In reality, it serves to reshuffle teachers around the district, rip apart school communities and destabilize relationships,” Shirley wrote.
In addition to Thursday’s protest, a group called Friends of Public Ed, which was founded by active parent Mary Juneau and claims to have about 200 members, is asking the School Board to review Narcisse’s performance so far and make a vote of no confidence.An online petition to that effect posted by Juneau had garnered more than 700 signatures by early Thursday night.
Narcisse started in January 2021 and his contract ends in June 2024. He has worked previously as a top administrator in several large school districts, most recently in Washington, D.C. public schools.
Kelly, at Glasgow Middle, said she had a full teaching career in Maine before moving to Baton Rouge five years ago and joining the faculty at Glasgow.
“I tell the kids I’ve been teaching 2,000 years, but it feels like two weeks,” Kelly said. “I just love it.”
She worries that much of what she’s built there will fall apart after she’s gone.
“I got the Science Olympiad team started and they won the state, and I’m afraid that will go away,” Kelly said. “And I’ve gotten LSU professors to come in and teach kids. Who’s going to keep that going. I’ve started something called ‘You Be The Chemist.’ We got first place for that and I don’t know if anybody is going to keep that going.”