Six Baton Rouge high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship winners, chosen from more than 15,000 finalists nationally to each receive a $2,500 scholarship.
They are:
- Everett Bonner, of Catholic High School
- Rachael Coates, of St. Joseph's Academy
- Parker Harris, of The Dunham School
- Anna LeJeune, of St. Joseph's Academy
- Douglas Robins II, of Episcopal High School
- Anusha Zaman, of Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
The students were drawn from finalists in each state and chosen based on academic records, scores from two standardized tests, leadership in school and community activities, written essay, and a recommendation from a high school official, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
This year's National Merit Scholarship program began in October 2017 when more than 1.6 million high school juniors in 22,000 U.S. high schools took the preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening for the scholarship program.
By the end of 2019, more than $31 million in college scholarships will have been awarded through the National Merit program.