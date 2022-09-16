LSU Lab School and St. James Episcopal Day are both taking their latest turn in the winner circle having once again earned the distinction of being National Blue Ribbon Schools, the nation's highest school honor.
These Baton Rouge schools are among seven Louisiana schools earning the prestigious national school award announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Education, which began bestowing the honor in 1982. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona named 297 schools this year - 273 public and 24 private schools nationwide.
This is the second time for LSU Lab and the third for St. James.
Here are the five other Louisiana winners this year:
- Folsom Elementary School in Folsom
- Frasch Elementary School in Sulphur
- Grand Prairie Elementary School in Washington
- Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette
- South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Shreveport.
Public schools that are honored are nominated by their respective states; applications are submitted to the U.S. Department of Education for consideration.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona.
Public schools can earn Blue Ribbons in two ways: if they are among the top-performing schools in their respective states, or if they have shown substantial progress in closing the achievement gap between all students and historically low-performing subsets of students, such as racial minorities and those living in poverty.
To be considered, a private school needs to show that its students perform in the 85th percentile or higher on a recognized standardized test.
LSU Lab and St. James both last won in 2015. St. James won its first Blue Ribbon in 2009.
Schools that win can't reapply for at least five years.