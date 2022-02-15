Every decade, political leaders hire professionals to turn changes in the recently completed U.S. Census into new maps for the election districts they represent.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is taking this decennial ritual a step further by calling upon ordinary citizens to draw up and submit their own maps. And the board is furnishing them with technology that will let them draw away.
The online mapping tool went live on earlier this month. It’s called Maptitude Online Redistricting, or MOR. There’s a link to the tool — click on “Maptitude” — at the top of a special district webpage located for redistricting, ebrschools.org/redistrict.
The district’s hired professional, demographer Mike Hefner of Duson, arranged for the creation of the mapping tool.
Hefner says he’s hoping to pinch ideas from these citizen maps and any public comments to improve the final maps he presents to the board in early March.
Hefner, who began redistricting in the early 1990s, said having citizens submitting their own maps in this manner is a first for him. And to his knowledge, he said he knows no other elected bodies in Louisiana that are “employing this level of technology to get public comment.”
Besides helping him, Hefner said he hopes citizens mappers will come away with a better appreciation of the complexities of this work and the inevitable tradeoffs that have to be made to reach a final, legal map.
“They will see what I’m seeing,” Hefner said.
Hefner demonstrated how the tool works at a Feb. 5 public forum at Woodlawn High, and then again Feb. 10 at a workshop just for School Board members.
“I’m going to be definitely looking at it because I want to see what some of your ideas are,” Hefner said on Feb. 5. “You may have a better configuration than I’ve been able to come up with or you may have a configuration of a particular district that may actually fit into a different plan a little bit better.”
Hefner is holding a second forum on Saturday at Park Elementary, 2680 Bogan Walk, and a final one on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Instructional Resource Center, 1022 S. Foster Drive.
The citizen mapping idea came to him after he noticed “above average interest from the public” in this often sleepy process.
“I haven’t had a level of public interest like this on any of my projects,” Hefner said.
School Board President David Tatman said Hefner is doing what the board asked him to do.
“We told him that we want the most open, transparent and engaging (redistricting) process in the state of Louisiana, and he came up with some ideas,” Tatman said.
The special tool is a web-based version of Maptitude, the mapping tool Hefner’s been using for the past 20 years. It’s a product of Caliper, a suburban Boston-based software company.
“I’ll get an alert that you’ve posted it. I’ll check that plan to make sure it meets all the legal requirements,” Hefner explained. “If it meets all the legal requirements, then it goes up for public view.”
The online software, he demonstrated, has built-in tutorials as well as links to a YouTube explainer video entitled, “How to draw districts in Maptitude Online Redistricting.”
As of Monday, no one had submitted a map using the software.
Board watcher James Finney, however, has already submitted five sets of maps for which he used a free online mapping software called Dave’s Redistricting.
These are not Finney’s first maps. In 2014, when the School Board remapped its election districts as part of a controversial reduction of the board from 11 to nine members, Finney produced his own counter maps in an unsuccessful effort to stop the board reduction. He spent his own money – “$100 a crack,” he said – to have them professionally printed.
He’s also printed copies of his latest maps and has been bringing them to public meetings on redistricting.
Finney supports what Hefner is doing, though he’s curious if anyone else will bother to do what he’s already done. Finney also has doubts how meaningful the maps and added public input will be.
“I think Hefner might pay some heed as to what’s on there, but I don’t have any confidence that anything put on there will actually be considered by the board,” Finney said.
For his part, Hefner is promising to take seriously feedback he receives both from citizens and board members.
“I’m constantly going to be integrating what works from your comments and what works from their comments,” he explained at the Feb. 5 forum.
Besides Finney, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund on Feb. 10 sent the School Board three sample maps that they said would not run afoul of the federal Voting Rights Act.
Hefner also plans to go live soon with a second tool by Caliper called Plan Publisher. It will include the bulk of the details in the MOR mapping software, but it will be “viewable-only.” It’s meant for those who want to go deep, but have no interest in making their own maps.
“Some people are going to say, I don’t have the time, I don’t have the expertise, I don’t have the desire to create my own plan, but I want to keep up with what’s going on and I want to be able to make comments,” Hefner explained.
The special district redistricting webpage includes other features.
- A link labeled “Demographer Maps and Data” to an online folder with all of Hefner’s work so far.
- A link to the citizen maps submitted so far.
- A comment page.
- A video of the Feb. 5 redistricting public forum.
- Detailed answers to the questions, “What is redistricting?” and “When does redistricting occur?”
- Documents with guidelines, criteria, procedures, demographics for the school district, and information on the board redistricting workshops.
Still to come for this webpage are links to PDF versions of key maps that Hefner has completed as well as Finney’s.
Hefner said a better informed public should lead to a stronger final product.
“I appreciate the board investing in these tools to allow you to have a really good and powerful, organized way to look at the creation of your redistricting plan,” he said.