A veteran educator who has made a name for himself the past few years in Ascension Parish is returning to East Baton Rouge Parish to take over as principal of Woodlawn High, the district’s second largest high school.
Michael Hilton III will take over on Sept. 11 as principal at the 15755 Jefferson Hwy. campus. He is replacing Scott Stevens, who after nine years as Woodlawn’s principal is moving to Central Office and into a new job as district’s second director of high schools.
A graduate of Belaire High in Baton Rouge, Hilton went on to bachelor's and master's degrees from LSU. He previously worked in East Baton Rouge as a teacher, coach, teacher for instructional support, and administrative dean of students. He moved to Ascension where he worked as a graduation coach, mentor teacher, and an assistant principal at Donaldsonville High.
In 2020, he became principal of Lowery Middle School in Donaldsonville and two years later won middle school principal of the year for the state of Louisiana.
Sito Narcisse, East Baton Rouge’s superintendent, said Hilton has all the hallmarks of “an exceptional educational leader.”
“His passion for education, commitment to student growth and innovative approach make him the perfect fit to lead Woodlawn High School,” Narcisse said in a statement. “I have no doubt that under his guidance, the school will continue to thrive.”
Moving from Lowery Middle to Woodlawn High will be a big leap. Woodlawn High, with about 1,400 students, is more than four times the size of Lowery Middle, which has less than 300 students. Woodlawn High has a C letter grade from the state while Lowery Middle has a D letter grade. Both schools have struggled when it comes to standardized test scores.