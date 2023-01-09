Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years.
The longer term picture, though, is more challenging.
The $210 million in federal money has to be spent by late 2024. Even as that money dwindles, Supt. Sito Narcisse is scaling up a variety of initiatives, including universal preschooling, a big expansion in dual enrollment courses at local high schools as well as a large, promised employee pay raise. At the same time, student enrollment has declined in recent years, meaning less state education funding.
The bright financial picture at present is found in the school system’s annual audit, released last week. It covers all financial activity in the state’s second-largest traditional school district during the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
That fiscal year, the school system spent $56.3 million of the federal COVID windfall. That amounts to about 8% of all spending during those 12 months. Another $14.3 million in federal COVID money last year, considered indirect costs, went into the bank.
On June 30, the surplus in the district’s general operating budget stood at $56.9 million, growing by 26% compared with the 2020-21 fiscal year. The audit means there’s $4.3 million more in district coffers than previously estimated.
Over that same time span, that budget, called the general fund, saw revenue grow by 7% while spending grew by just 5%. The general fund accounts for two-thirds of all district spending and is the place school leaders turn to for emergencies and other unexpected expenses.
As late 2024 approaches, Narcisse and his team will have to reduce overall spending to a level that can be financed with local and state tax revenues.
In July, Chief Financial Officer Kelly Lopez told the School Board that as much as $56 million in ordinary spending is being temporarily paid for with federal money. That’s spending that in the past would have come from the general operating budget and that will have to return there to continue. Then there are the millions of dollars in indirect costs the district will no longer receive.
Auditors with Postlethwaite & Netterville on Dec. 15 presented to the School Board the findings from the audit, which was completed the following week and submitted to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
“We are issuing an unmodified opinion on the financial statements, which is the highest level of assurance that you can receive,” said auditor Amanda Strebeck, calling it a clean audit.
Overall revenue from all funds clocked in at $796.7 million, while spending rested at $724.9 million. That’s $183 million more in revenue and $77.3 million more in spending than in 2018-19, the last fiscal year before the pandemic.
In terms of local taxes, sales tax remains the pacesetter, with collections growing by more than 12.6% in 2021-22 compared with the prior fiscal year and 23.3% compared with before the pandemic.
Local property taxes were flat in 2021-22, but collections have increased by 8.5% since before the pandemic. Property tax rates, though, recently were reset at their 2019 levels and will likely lead to more revenue. In 2020 and 2021, the school system opted to roll back millages as a temporary help to property owners during the pandemic.
State education aid increased by 6% between 2020-21 and 2021-22 and increased by 22% compared with before the pandemic. A lion’s share of that funding increase has been earmarked for state-mandated pay raises for school employees.
Those funding increases offset money lost due to shrinking student enrollment — a 2.4% decline since fall 2019. Removing district-sponsored charter schools from the equation, the district’s more-traditional schools lost 3,432 students over the past three years, a 10.2% decline.
The school system also has had trouble recruiting teachers and other school employees. To try to turn that around, Supt. Narcisse suggested last May an 8% across-the-board employee pay raise starting in 2023-24, at an estimated $27 million a year. The School Board is expected to approve a pay raise in the near future, though its size and scope are unclear.
In 2021-22, the school district diverted $9 million from its general fund to shore up employee medical coverage and absorb increases in medical expenses.