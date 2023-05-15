BR.bakerhighatbakermiddle.adv TS 290.jpg

Sign welcoming students for the new school year that started in early August, outside the Baker Middle School building, where classes have been held for Baker High students as their school progresses through flood damage renovation, seen Thursday, August 26, 2021. Classes are now virtual-only through Labor Day, because of COVID protocols, and the electronic sign at right still gives details for Baker High's jamboree football game that was canceled for Thursday night, as the entire Baker High football team was under quarantine out of an abundance of caution after a 14-year-old member of the team died Wednesday, after contracting COVID-19.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Baker Middle School is shifting to virtual instruction Tuesday after mechanical issues were discovered with the school’s air conditioner.

Acting Superintendent J.T. Stroder announced the shift Monday morning. He didn’t give a date for when in-person instruction would resume.

“Students will return to the campus when the mechanical issue is resolved,” Stroder wrote.

Baker Middle, which has about 150 students, is located at 2550 South St. in Baker. The last day of the school year in Baker is May 24 for students and May 25 for staff.

Email Charles Lussier at clussier@theadvocate.com and follow him on Twitter, @Charles_Lussier.