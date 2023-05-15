Baker Middle School is shifting to virtual instruction Tuesday after mechanical issues were discovered with the school’s air conditioner.
Acting Superintendent J.T. Stroder announced the shift Monday morning. He didn’t give a date for when in-person instruction would resume.
“Students will return to the campus when the mechanical issue is resolved,” Stroder wrote.
Baker Middle, which has about 150 students, is located at 2550 South St. in Baker. The last day of the school year in Baker is May 24 for students and May 25 for staff.