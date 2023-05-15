Sign welcoming students for the new school year that started in early August, outside the Baker Middle School building, where classes have been held for Baker High students as their school progresses through flood damage renovation, seen Thursday, August 26, 2021. Classes are now virtual-only through Labor Day, because of COVID protocols, and the electronic sign at right still gives details for Baker High's jamboree football game that was canceled for Thursday night, as the entire Baker High football team was under quarantine out of an abundance of caution after a 14-year-old member of the team died Wednesday, after contracting COVID-19.