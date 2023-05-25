Unable to ensure that all five members will be present, the Baker City School Board is rescheduling a special meeting on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. where it plans to set property tax rates for this year and will hold instead sometime next week.
Board President Joyce Burges announced the change Thursday afternoon. The rescheduled meeting, like the original, will occur Baker City School Board Office, 14750 Plank Road.
By law, the school district has until Thursday, June 1, to establish property tax millage rates for residents of Baker.