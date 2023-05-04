J.T. Stroder will continue as superintendent of Baker City schools until the city’s five-member school board can settle on a permanent choice.
Stroder, who previously worked for 21 months as a instructional supervisor, will receive $125,000 annual salary. Since he will only be interim superintendent, he will earn at best half that because state law forbids interims from serving for more than six months.
Board attorney Brandon Decuir said Stroder’s contract will start July 1 and end Dec. 31, but would end earlier if the board finds a permanent superintendent before then.
Stroder took over as acting superintendent of Baker schools on March 14 after the person who hired him, De’Ette Perry, decided to retire and spent the next three months on administrative leave. Stroder has said he is considering but has not made a final decision on whether he’ll seek to become permanent superintendent.
Before coming to Baker, Stroder previously served as superintendent four times before in small school districts, mostly in the West, but had not expected to take the reins a fifth time.
Stroder was promoted to interim superintendent Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote, with only board member Clara Joseph voting no. Joseph had urged the board in March to start searching for a permanent superintendent right away, but other board members deferred to advice from Decuir that they are more likely to get a good candidate if they wait until the new school year to start a search.