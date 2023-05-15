Baker school teachers would leap to near tops in the Baton Rouge region when it comes to starting pay, earning nearly $11,000 a year more than they do now, if the district’s board goes along with a proposed pay raise being floated by the district’s acting superintendent.
But to get there, Acting Superintendent J.T. Stroder is not only calling for closing one campus and consolidating a few administrative positions, but also for cutting at least 18 teaching positions, which would raise class sizes. He’s hoping to eliminate those positions through attrition, but he said a limited layoff may be necessary if attrition is not enough.
When he released his proposal on Thursday, Stroder told the City of Baker School Board that teachers “desperately need” a pay raise and Baker’s relatively low pay is holding the district back.
“We are not competitive with the surrounding districts,” Stroder said.
Board member Clara Joseph is the only board member who expressed concern Thursday when Stroder outlined his proposal. She worried about the negative ramifications of layoffs, which could come in the form of a Reduction in Force, or RIF.
“If we don’t have the money to do it and do a RIF, that doesn’t look good,” Joseph said.
“It’s not an easy decision,” Stroder agreed.
The five-member School Board is set to meet next on June 6 to consider the proposal and its budget for the 2023-24 school year.
Besides cutting teaching positions, Stroder is calling for closing Baker Middle School, which only has about 150 students, and moving those students to other campuses. He’s also proposing eliminating three administrative positions he’s already doing as superintendent.
Stroder took over Baker schools on March 14 after the person who hired him, De’Ette Perry, decided to retire in June. Stroder will be shifting from acting to interim superintendent in July, a job he could hold through the end of December.
Under Stroder’s proposal, starting pay for Baker school teachers would increase from $41,303 to $52,000 a year. That would be second regionally only to Iberville Parish, where starting teachers make $55,006 a year. West Baton Rouge, where starting pay is $51,033 a year, would fall to third place in the region.
Currently, St. Helena Parish’s starting teacher pay of $41,000 is less than Baker’s. Everyone else pays more.
Most veteran teachers would see even bigger increases if Stroder’s proposal was enacted. Currently, a teacher in Baker with 25 years of experience, but only a bachelor’s degree, tops out at $53,273 a year. A teacher with the same experience, but with a doctorate degree, tops out at $60,804.
Under Stroder’s proposal, a 25-year teacher would earn $66,400 a year, whether they have a bachelor’s or a higher degree. And, unlike the current salary schedule, they would earn more money the more years they work. Consequently, a Baker teacher with 40 years of experience would earn $75,400 a year, almost $15,000 more than the highest paid teachers in Baker make now.
Stroder’s proposal does not include any potential statewide teacher pay raise. The Louisiana House recently rejected a pay raise proposal, but Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is working with the Senate to revive a pay raise.
Separately, Stroder also plans to continue to use federal COVID money in 2023-24 to fund a one-time $6,000 stipend for teachers. It would be the third year in a row Baker teachers have received a stipend of that size. If combined with the proposed permanent pay raise, that would mean a starting teacher in Baker would make $58,000 a year during the 2023-24 school year.
It’s not clear, however, how many teaching spots in Baker will actually be open.
Stroder is proposing reducing the number of classroom teachers from 77 down to at least 59. That would increase the district’s current pupil teacher ratio from 12-to-1 to 16-to-1.
Stroder said he may not know until the new school year starts in August whether enough teachers have retired or resigned over the summer to avoid a layoff.
Stroder, however, points out that Baker has a lot of teachers now who work year-to-year because they are not certified. He said currently 44 of 77 Baker teachers — 57% — are uncertified. That means they are not guaranteed employment next year if a certified teacher applies for their job they currently hold.
Any uncertified teachers employed in 2023-24 would enjoy a pay raise as well under Stroder’s proposal. Their annual pay would increase from $41,300 to $50,000, which is $2,000 less than what a new certified starting teacher would make.