In early August, negotiations had just begun on renewing Sito Narcisse’s contract as East Baton Rouge Parish schools superintendent. Then the new school year opened on Aug. 9 to chaos: A severe shortage of bus drivers, a dearth of working buses and hastily drawn bus routes wreaked immediate havoc, stranding children at bus stops and creating epic carpool lines.
The tumult culminated in a two-day sickout by bus drivers that forced the cancellation of classes on the 10th day of school.
Contract negotiations with Narcisse were quietly put on hold. Nearly four weeks into the school year, with many transportation problems still unresolved, those negotiations remain on hold.
“It’s been pushed to the back, back burner of the stove,” board member Cliff Lewis of those negotiations.
The reason, said board Vice President Carla Powell-Lewis, is that the school transportation crisis has been all consuming.
“It’s like we’re in a hurricane right now,” said Powell-Lewis — she got married July 1, adding “Lewis” to her last name.
'Storm' work
Narcisse has been at the storm’s center. He said he and his staff have been working 16-hour days to try to turn things around, noting there’s been real progress. He said the district acquired 18 buses last week — six bought, 12 leased — and more are to come. Also, the number of buses out for repairs is about 100, half what it was earlier, he said.
“I feel like, for the most part, when we get to Sept. 11 we will be in a better place,” he said.
That’s the day when Narcisse plans to roll out new, more-efficient bus routes and to reinstate a controversial transfer point for elementary-age kids. Narcisee had vowed to eliminate the transfer point, but doing so required more drivers and buses to make it work than the district can currently manage.
The school board on Aug. 24 directed Narcisse to reinstate the transfer point and to explore alternatives. In doing so, board members rejected a controversial Narcisse proposal to adopt a new school schedule where high schools would start earlier but middle and elementary schools would start later.
Board action came after a tumultuous seven-hour board meeting that attracted more than 500 people, the most people to show up at a board meeting in recent memory.
Narcisse said he felt duty-bound to persist with his schedule change recommendations, despite knowing they would face resistance.
“My goal is to give the best options, and the board then decides whether to accept them or not,” he said. “And if they don’t, that’s OK.”
The superintendent said he’s not concerned about his contract right now, saying the transportation issue is paramount.
“It’s impacting our entire community,” he said. “People are frustrated because they want to get their kids to school, but it is a problem that has been building for years.”
Bumpy journey to renewal
Narcisse’s contract, which began in January 2021, is set to expire June 30 — 10 months from now. Board members technically have until March 31 to decide the matter. Practically speaking, though, board members are looking to take action months earlier so if they opt not to renew his contract, Narcisse has time to find a new job and the board has time to identify who would replace him.
Narcisse made it clear in January that he is interested in a new contract. Six of the nine board members had just taken office that same month, though, and they were not going to be hurried. In mid-May, with the board still debating what to do, Narcisse applied to become superintendent of schools in Broward County, Florida, the sixth-largest school district in the country, sending his relations with the East Baton Rouge board to new lows.
But after Narcisse fell short in Broward and the contentious budget issues were resolved, the board on July 20 voted 8-1 to start contract negotiations with Narcisse. It was a decision that suggested a thaw.
It didn’t last long. August brought new tensions that could have far-reaching consequences for Narcisse.
Board member Patrick Martin V, who took office in January and has been critical of Narcisse, said in an email that a lot of work remains.
“We’ve made some good progress getting more mechanics in, turning buses around faster, and bringing in new buses, but we haven’t succeeded in finding more operators, either permanent employees or temporary contractors to get us through the crisis while we find more long-term operators,” Martin wrote.
Katie Kennison is the only board member to vote against starting contract negotiations with Narcisse. She had unsuccessfully urged her colleague to conduct an immediate evaluation of the superintendent, ahead of his annual evaluation scheduled in December, before starting talks.
The bus crisis has led her to go further.
“I would like to just kindly and respectfully ask the superintendent to take some action tonight and do what is absolutely the best thing you could do for the district tonight, which would be to resign,” Kennison told Narcisse on Aug. 24.
None of the other board members joined her. Unsurprised, Kennison said she's been pressing unsuccessfully for a vote of no confidence against Narcisse.
“There are a lot of lovely people up here that agree with the sentiments that I’m speaking of, but are worried about how it might look or the timing of it all, of getting a leader that can start to heal this community, and I mean really heal,” Kennison said.
Pay and accountability
Employee pay has been a big sticking point in the transportation crisis.
Kennison had lobbied to no avail to give transportation employees a large, immediate pay raise. Instead, the board gave transportation workers a generous, but one-time stipend worth $9,500 — it comes on top of $3,000 previously approved one-time stipends — but decided that a large permanent pay raise won’t occur until at earliest 2025 and would apply to all employees.
Kennison’s concerns, as did many of her colleagues, however, go beyond pay. She spent several days this month in the district Transportation Office and came to the conclusion that Narcisse, not transportation officials, is the problem.
Board member Lewis, however, is more charitable to Narcisse, saying the superintendent has been focused on other pressing problems.
“I don’t think Dr. Narcisse was aware of what was happening in transportation,” Lewis said. “You have other people who are running transportation. Where the ball was dropped, I don’t know. But since he’s learned, he’s been addressing it with fidelity. The man has been working around the clock to deal with the problem.”
Powell-Lewis, who took office in January, noted that Narcisse never had the top job in a school district before coming to Baton Rouge.
“This is his first tour as superintendent,” she said. “I think we would have benefited from someone who has that experience.”
As part of the contract renewal discussions, Powell-Lewis said, she will be looking for ways to hold Narcisse and future superintendents accountable on matters such as student transportation.
“We do need to look at everything that has led to this place and then build a matrix around not ever returning,” she said.
Bigger pictures
Mike Gaudet, one of three veteran board members, is perhaps Narcisse’s backer on the board. He said the transportation crisis is important and he’s confident that Narcisse is on top of it, but it is not the pre-eminent issue for a public school district like East Baton Rouge.
“Making the buses run on time, it won’t raise graduation rates,” he said. “It won’t raise scores. It won’t change outcomes for kids.”
Gaudet expressed confidence that Narcisse’s other initiatives, including expanding dual enrollment, internships for high school students and improving ninth-grade completion, will eclipse the current transportation crisis.
“In three months, this will be a non-event,” Gaudet said. “In three months, the fact that we are giving kids better opportunities will be a big event.”
Narcissed said districts across the country have transportation issues. For instance, bus manufacturers are having trouble supplying buses to districts everywhere, not just Baton Rouge.
Even so, Narcisse pledged to carry on and that things will steadily improve.
“All I can do as superintendent is to continue to do the work,” he said.