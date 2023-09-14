A total of 199 high school seniors in Louisiana, the bulk of the Baton Rouge or New Orleans areas, have been named National Merit semifinalists.
They are among 16,000 semifinalists named from across the nation out of the class of 2024. They are now in the running for about 7,140 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.
The 199 Louisiana semifinalists, who were announced Wednesday, are the students who scored the highest in the state during the 2021 administration of the PSAT, a preliminary test to the well-known SAT college placement exam.
The totals are down from last year when 235 state high school seniors were named semifinalists.
Of the 199 semifinalists this year, 83 are from the New Orleans metro area, 71 are from the Baton Rouge area, 19 are from the Shreveport area, eight are from Acadiana and three are from the Lake Charles area.
Baton Rouge Magnet High has 27 semifinalists, by far the most of any school in the state for a second consecutive year.
Only four high schools in Louisiana had 10 or more semifinalists. They are Jesuit High in New Orleans with 19; Catholic High in Baton Rouge with 17; and Caddo Parish Magnet High in Shreveport with 12.
In the Acadiana area, Lafayette High leads schools there with three semifinalists.
ACADIANA
Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau: Kate O. Harrington.
Episcopal School Of Acadiana in Broussard: Ayla K. Bergeron and Jacques P. Gachassin.
Lafayette High: Dylan J. Niedermann; Shreay P. Patel; and Neel Rathi.
Opelousas Catholic School: Lucas P. Kennerson.
St. Thomas More Catholic High in Lafayette: Noah C. Darby.
BATON ROUGE
Baton Rouge Magnet High: Alvin Y. Cheng; Veda P. Devireddy; Jason Fan; Aidan M. Foy; George R. Guice; Siya Kumar; Kate E. Lee; Brandon Lin; Jennifer L. Lin; Janna L. McNulty; Shashank Nanjundiah; Rick Nie; Andy Ou; Holly Phan; Sophia Ren; Anthony A. Reynolds; Brandon L. Roberts; Fuller G. Stevens; Sarah R. Thomas; Alina N. Tran; Andrew I. Wang; Andrew Z. Wang; Helen Y. Wang; Addison L. Watson; William Wei; James B. Xu; and Louisa Y Zhu.
Catholic High in Baton Rouge: Cole F. Alberty; Jackson D. Bardwell; Alexander C. Brown; Thomas A. Cagle; Thomas A. Crawford; Ethan M. Crochet; Luke T. Dawson; Evan D. Dayries; William D. de Souza; Oliver R. Hamilton; Christopher J. Kennedy; Caleb M. Lott; Isaac E. Miller; Seth A. Schmeeckle; John G. Sellers; Hunter J. Ullrich; and Jackson N. Whitlow.
Central High in Central: Austin M. Elliott.
Dutchtown High in Geismar: Layla S. Evans and Mason A. Fuller.
The Dunham School in Baton Rouge: Samay S. Mirpuri and Adrian J. Raymond.
East Ascension High in Gonzales: Cole G. Hewitt and David M. Murphy.
Episcopal High in Baton Rouge: Louis Freeman; Glynes Hill; Kathy Hu; Ahebwa Muhumuza; Joseph Roth; Hayden Singh; and Hayden F Willett.
Family Christian Academy in Baton Rouge: Benjamin K. Bertoni.
Liberty High in Baton Rouge: Michael C. Knutsen.
LSU Lab School in Baton Rouge: Samuel X, Adjei; Tucker S. LaTour; Lucy M. Nguyen; and Noah M. Robert.
Parkview Baptist High in Baton Rouge: Ryan D. Wilks.
St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge: Anna Guidroz.
St. Michael The Archangel High in Baton Rouge: Blaise A. Fox and Andrew Rhodes.
University View Academy in Baton Rouge: Minh B. Tran.
Walker High: Caszandra Joy T. Dantea.
Zachary High: Amanda T. Le.
LAKE CHARLES
Alfred M. Barbe High in Lake Charles: Robert J. Fuslier and Julia Jiang.
Iowa High: London C Frey.
NEW ORLEANS
Academy Of The Sacred Heart in New Orleans: Ava Arch; Katherine Benton; Emma Gele; and Ava McGoey.
Archbishop Chapelle High in Metairie: Morgan E. Gaudet.
Archbishop Hannan High in Covington: Kayla Nash and Rebecca Schock.
Archbishop Rummel High in Metairie: Julian M. St. Pierre.
Ben Franklin High in New Orleans: Josephine Chan; Sasha Durta; Austin Geng; Elliott Gomes; Vladimir Nogueira; Autumn R. Tesch; and David Washington.
Brother Martin High in New Orleans: Daniel M. Falk and Dylan G. Rhoton.
Chalmette High: Alex K. Jorns and Kenny Quach.
De la Salle High in New Orleans: Henri W. Miller.
Destrehan High: Sean M. Baltazar; Jonathan D. Dempsey; Brandon J. Randle; and Ava C. Rockefeller.
Fontainebleau High in Mandeville: Yousef M. Saadeh and Michael A. Willems.
Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie: Julian Callender; Unmesh Chakravarty; Nischay Pothineni; Aamir Qureshi; Elias Raki; Ronin Ratard; My Thai; and Cullen Wigley.
Holy Cross School in New Orleans: Wyatt Audler and Gage Baldassaro.
Isidore Newman School in New Orleans: Lillian G. Gorman; Ava E. Hartman; Rohan R. Reddy; Marcel A. Thionville; and Ava L. Zander.
Jesuit High in New Orleans: Parker L. Alig; Max E. Bartlett; Mason K. Becker; William J. Bellott; John C. Calhoun; Charles E. Garitty; Preston H. Kuehne; Peter C. Le; Joshua S. Matessino; David A. Paul; Raahil S. Rab; William P. Reinhardt; John C. Rose; Quinn E. Rosenstein; William T. Schibler; Tyler J. Sisk; Michael S. Stackpole; James Y. Sundell; and Charles V. Varisco.
Lusher Charter School in New Orleans: Sal G. Balsamo; Nicolas A. Cooker; Elijah Davis; Eliana A. Kriek; and Mayla D. Soprano.
Mandeville High: Nicholas P. Franklin; Elise L. Parnell; and Blaise Polk.
Metairie Park Country Day School: Marygrace B. de La Cruz; Pierce T. Hatheway; Sarah L. Heebe; and Cooper S. Woods.
Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans: Hailey N. Edwards and Avery L. Wicker.
Patrick F. Taylor Science And Technology Academy in Avondale: Erica Ingraham; Jordan Lieu; and Nolan Rockefeller.
St. Mary's Dominican High in New Orleans: Kathryn Fine; Camille Truxillo; and Samantha Wild.
St. Paul's School in Covington: William J. Coles; Joseph M. Mire; and Preston J. Olivier.
SHREVEPORT
Airline High in Bossier City: Joshua M. Robinson.
Benton High: Kaylee N. Musgrove.
Caddo Parish Magnet High in Shreveport: Vasu K. Arora; Sophie Chen; Hailey E. Huguet; Ruby E. Knoebel; Logan B. O’Callaghan; Marshall D. O’Callaghan; Jack H. Randall; Mason V. Sater; Logan R. Tais; Anjali P. Veerareddy; Phoebe E. Voumard; and Guangjun Wang.
Captain Shreve High in Shreveport: Robert R. Auchard and Reynard P. Landreneau.
C.E. Byrd High in Shreveport: Hudson K. Roberts.
Loyola College Preparatory School in Shreveport: Reece Armagost,
Parkway High in Bossier City: Richard G. Falting.
OTHER
Cedar Creek School in Ruston: Bailey A. Adams and Hayes A. Bridges.
E.D. White Catholic High in Thibodaux: Carson D. Cheramie; Paul L. Toups; and Max C. Trosclair.
Louisiana School For Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches: Susan M. Murphy; Jake M. Overton; and Jiaqi Yi.
Ponchatoula High: Isaac A. Phillips and Liam S. Tallo.
Ruston High: Chaz Backhaus; Jodi Dunbar; and Thomas Rogers.
West Monroe High: John W. Floyd and Brantley L. Martin.