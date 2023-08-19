Beginning Monday, all East Baton Rouge public schools will open on time and classes will begin on the regular schedule, but with high school and middle school classes ending at 1:25 p.m. and elementary schools dismissing at the regular 3:25 p.m. time, Superintendent Sito Narcisse said in a post late Saturday on the school district's web site.
"This staggered schedule will allow our limited bus operators to provide transportation to all students in several shifts as we work to augment our bus fleet and operator ranks," Narcisse said in the post.
On Friday roughly half the district's bus drivers called in sick to protest their failure to win a large, permanent pay raise. Narcisse said he has scheduled a meeting with the drivers on Monday.
That, coupled with a shortage of drivers, created chaos Friday.
"Our transportation teams continue working daily on logistical shifts to our bus routing system, which is a crucial element in correcting and streamlining the system. We are consulting with outside logistical experts to aide in the facilitation of this process," the superintendent said.
Narcisse said school officials have taken "a variety of approaches" to address the drivers' concerns, "including the engagement of government and private business leaders to recruit additional bus mechanics to repair inoperable buses in our fleet."
The School Board has approved funding for early care for all 43 elementary school campuses, and school leaders are working on implementation guidance for before- and after-care programming. "School leaders are currently crafting that guidance, and we will share those details with you early this school week," Narcisse said.
Also, officials have proposed a special School Board meeting for this Thursday to authorize a change in school start times. If approved, this meeting will serve two purposes:
1. To present a revised transportation plan that includes the recommendation for two different start and end times for elementary schools.
2. A request to authorize a change to instructional day start and end times for a specified group of elementary schools to support the efficiency of transportation services.
To ensure that students’ attendance records are not adversely impacted as a result of transportation issues, absences and late arrivals will be excused for all students from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1.
The school system's Department of Transportation is working on creating bus routes and bus assignments that are complementary to staggered school start times and that require fewer routes and a reduced number of bus operators.
The logistics for the district’s revised transportation plan are expected to be complete by the mid-point of the upcoming week.
The Department of Transportation will also collaborate with the Division of School Leadership and the Department of Communications to develop a communication roll-out plan that prepares students and their families for potential changes to their bus assignments, bus routes, and/or school start time.
The launch date of the revised transportation routes and staggered school start times is expected to be Sept. 5, after the Labor Day holiday.
"We are aware that the coordination of logistics, workforce, scheduling and staffing efforts have caused major challenges to provide timely and informative family communications and intend to provide imperative information for our families to make appropriate plans," Narcisse said.
For questions, concerns or suggestions, families can call the transportation hotline at (225) 226-3660.