When hotels and businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Baton Rouge resident and hospitality management professor Robert Powell saw it as an opportunity to help his students learn in a new way.
Powell, an LSU alum who teaches several online classes to students at the University of Arkansas, said the pandemic gave him a chance to dynamically expand the limits of virtual learning.
"When they wanted to shift everything online, I thought this was fantastic and decided to take my camera gear to show my students places they've never visited before," he said. "I wanted to open their minds and their eyes to anywhere from Las Vegas casinos to the [Hotel] Monteleone in New Orleans."
With international travel now on the board for Powell, he plans to take his class overseas, this time on a virtual learning trip in Africa by summer 2023.
Using technology that includes drones, 360-degree cameras and virtual reality goggles, Powell will teach a class from Mount Kilimanjaro and students can log in to recordings or live broadcasts of his trip up the mountain.
During the trip, Powell will help students experience global tourism and depict how five-star hotels conduct their daily processes. He wants students to use their sense to tap into the world around them and create their own space and ambience, regardless of where they find themselves.
To illustrate, he dismantles his camp every morning and sets it up again later several thousand feet higher — hoping to instill in them a discipline about the consistent practices they'll need in hospitality.
Powell said trips like these can help "push boundaries" by engaging students and generating more excitement about class lessons.
“This is how you bring content to life and create engagement and create some passion and energy about the topic," he said. "If I can get these kids to open their brains and think beyond what they came into the classes about, then that’s fantastic.”
Because students rely on their phones and are using them constantly, Powell said, teachers have to do their part to connect with students using methods they engage with most often.
“We can embrace these online tools, but we have to be innovative in the way that we do it," he said. "It can’t just be a voiceover PowerPoint, we have to embrace the tools we have out there and meet students where they are for them to successfully consume the knowledge that we’re trying to give them.”
In the hospitality world, Powell said, the idea is to highlight all five senses to provide a well-rounded experience. For him, providing virtual learning from hospitality-based locations around the world can help add another sense students can tap into.
"By bringing it virtually, I’m able to highlight more senses than I could in a classroom environment," Powell said. "They can see details and learn from their own input so if one student is a visual learner and another student is more auditory, I’m giving them both."
Now several years removed from the start of the pandemic and with virtual learning a staple in all levels of education, Powell said he sees his Mount Kilimanjaro trip as the next step in online teaching.
"The students of today, they expect nuggets of information to be given to them that they can consume in an environment where they are comfortable," he said. "For me, the future is to bring these things to life."