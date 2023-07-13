The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board took another step Thursday in nailing down how it will spend money to educate its 40,000-plus students this coming school year, settling on plans to pay one-time stipends next year of $4,000 for educators and $2,000 for support workers.
Otherwise, the budget remains in flux and a final vote is not set until July 31. The budget would fund school operations for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which began July 1.
The district has until Monday to make changes to the document before state law requires that it unveil a budget for public inspection on Tuesday, 15 days ahead of the July 31 board meeting.
Board President Dadrius Lanus plans to manage that last-minute change process.
“Until this budget is advertised we can make any change we need," Lanus said.
Board members Patrick Martin V and Nathan Rust have been pushing the hardest for a way to make last-minute changes.
“We do have four days," Martin said. "It’s not a lot, but there are valuable changes that can be made in that time."
Martin and Rust have expressed discomfort with some of the spending cuts in the budget, particularly the elimination of 15 assistant principals due to declining enrollment at some schools.
At the same time, the Option 4B budget — one of five budgets on the table Thursday — contemplates spending more money than previous versions: $5.7 million more compared with a week ago, and $15.7 million more compared with the original budget proposal Superintendent Sito Narcisse released May 18.
The latest $5.7 million increase is mostly due to contracts. Three of those contracts were on the chopping block in Narcisse’s May 18 budget, but now he wants them restored: Arbinger Institute, $252,366; Business Report Leadership, $160,000, and Studyville, $78,000.
Other proposed contracts are new: Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, Breakthrough Results Program, Safe BR, the DM Group, and the Mayor’s Safe, Hopeful, and Healthy Community Initiative.
It’s unclear how much these contracts will cost. Rust asked district staff to send him a list of contracts on Friday morning along with a cost breakdown.
Another new spending item is added funding for student internships and teacher training, all part of the district’s workforce development program.
The board on Thursday voted 6-2 for Option 4B. Board members Katie Kennison and Cliff Lewis voted no, while Board Vice President Carla Powell abstained.
Thursday’s budget meeting was the fifth in six weeks. The debate has been dominated by the district’s effort to figure out how to fund a long-promised pay raise.
All of the pay proposals presented thus far would pull money from the General Fund, the district’s general operating budget that accounts for about 70% of all spending, or Proposition 3, a special fund for employee salaries and benefits that is supported by a 1-cent sales tax voters first approved in 1998.
Narcisse’s first budget called for a permanent pay raise paid for almost solely through Proposition 3, but some board members quickly rejected the ideas as fiscally irresponsible.
Option 4B calls for employee stipends in years one and two followed by a permanent pay raise — $6,000 for educators and $3,000 for support workers — by 2025-26.
This year’s pay increase would come on top of a one-year stipend — $2,000 for educators, $1,000 for support workers — approved by the state Legislature in June.
Kennison, Lewis and Powell instead favored Option 2, arguing it’s more sustainable.
Option 2 calls for a smaller $2,000 one-time stipend this school year for all employees. But unlike Option 4B, which draws on district reserves, Option 2 would balance spending and revenue, leaving behind an extra $1.1 million for district coffers.
Kennison said she still has not seen a viable way for the school system to afford for a permanent pay raise.
“There was never a plan,” she said. “There is still not a plan.”
Excluded from Option 4B’s stipend are top administrators: chiefs, deputy chiefs, executive directors, administrative directors and directors. In a last-minute addition, a special $1,000 stipend is to be paid to certain administrators who have been with the district for at least 20 years. That’s expected to cost $60,000.
The board normally approves its annual budget by mid-June, but difficulty in financing a long-promised employee pay raise has sent the budget process into extra innings. State law gives the school system until Sept. 15 to approve a budget. School district leaders say to avoid problems the budget should be wrapped up before the school year begins: Aug. 1 for teachers and Aug. 9 for students.
The pay raise is not the only issue roiling the budget debate. As many as 86 people could lose their jobs if the budget is approved as is. The proposed cuts are largely in the district Central Office.
School officials have not released a list of names of which employees are on the chopping block, but on June 26 they sent letters to 160 employees in affected job positions.
While spending estimates have changed over recent weeks, expected general operating revenue for 2023-24 has not. It continues to clock in at $544.3 million. That’s a 4.8% increase over 2021-22, but a 1% decrease compared to the current fiscal year.
Luckily, district reserves are as high as they have been in years. If the district in 2023-24 spends no more than money than it takes in, unrestricted reserves would increase to an estimated $91.2 million. Option 4B would shrink that to an estimated $75.7 million.
Board member Martin, who supported Option 4B, said he’s not concerned about the deficit spending because in years past the school system has typically ended the year with a lot more money in the bank than it thought it would have 12 months earlier.
"That to me suggests to me that we have a multi-year trend of overestimating our expenses or underestimating our revenues, or some combination of the above," he said.