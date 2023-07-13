The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is meeting yet again to try to nail down how it will spend money to educate its 40,000-plus students and give staff a pay raise this coming school year, but the meeting is starting at 4 p.m today, an hour earlier than normal.
Today’s budget meeting will be the fifth in six weeks, and the School Board is not expected to hold a final vote until a planned special meeting on July 31. The budgets would fund school operations for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which began July 1.
The board normally approves its annual budget by mid-June, but difficulty in financing a long-promised employee pay raise has sent the budget process into extra innings. State law gives the school system until Sept. 15 to approve a budget. School district leaders say to avoid problems the budget should be wrapped up before the school year begins: Aug. 1 for teachers and Aug. 9 for students.
Today's board meeting may the board's last chance to finish up its work before summer breaks end.
Louisiana requires that school boards give the public 15 days advance notice of a final budget vote. The board is nearing the deadline to inform the public of a July 31 meeting via a public notice published in The Advocate.
The school board is considering four employee pay alternatives, ranging from a one-time $2,000 stipend to a percentage-based, permanent raise that works out to $3,560 more a year for a starting teacher.
All four proposals would pull money from the General Fund, the district’s general operating budget that accounts for about 70% of all spending, or Proposition 3, a special fund for employee salaries and benefits that is supported by a 1-cent sales tax voters first approved in 1998.
Two of those alternatives are garnering the most support so far:
- Option 2: A $2,000 one-time stipend for all employees paid for by Proposition 3.
- Option 4A: A $4,000 one-time stipend for teachers and a $2,000 one-time stipend for support workers funded by both Proposition 3 and the general operating budget. For teachers, this would increase to a $5,000 one-time stipend in fiscal year 2024-25 and a $6,000 permanent pay raise in 2025-26. For support workers, this would increase to a $3,000 one-time stipend in fiscal year 2024-25 and a $4,000 permanent pay raise in 2025-26.
Excluded from both options are top administrators: chiefs, deputy chiefs, executive directors, administrative directors and directors.
Any pay increase would come on top of a stipend — $2,000 for educators, $1,000 for support workers — approved by the state Legislature in June.
The pay raise is not the only issue roiling the budget debate. As many as 86 people could lose their jobs if the budget is approved as-is. The proposed cuts are largely in the district Central Office, but some are school level cuts due to shrinking enrollment. The elimination of 15 assistant principal positions has sparked particular concern.
School officials have not released a list of names of which employees are on the chopping block, but on June 26 they sent letters to 160 employees in affected job positions.
While spending estimates have changed over recent weeks. expected general operating revenue for 2023-24 has not. It continues to clock in at $544.3 million. That’s a 4.8% increase over 2021-22, but a 1% decrease compared to the current fiscal year.
Luckily, district reserves are as high as they have been in years. Unrestricted reserves left over would range from $92.3 million for Option 2 to $81.7 million for Option 4A.
The 4 p.m. board meeting is starting an hour earlier than usual to accommodate board member Nathan Rust, who had previously scheduled a town hall meeting for his District 6 constituents that’s set to begin at 6:30 p.m. The special School Board meeting will occur at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive, and Rust’s town hall is being held at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 5805 Jones Creek Road.