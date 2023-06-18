Last Thursday would ordinarily have been budget day for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, the mid-June ritual where the annual budget is approved, setting the stage for the upcoming school year.
Instead, parish School Board members say they still have weeks of budget work ahead, perhaps months. They are trying to produce a balanced budget, one that finances increased pay for employees while offsetting a projected decline in general revenue. To get there, they likely will cut many Central Office positions and increase class sizes, while simultaneously beginning the process of reabsorbing the many jobs temporarily being funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds that are expiring.
The failure to approve a budget as per usual is leaving some employees with expiring employment contracts in the lurch.
A special meeting on the budget is scheduled for June 29. The board’s next regular meeting is not until July 20.
“I by no means expect we will have a budget to vote in two weeks, but we are hard at work I can tell you that,” board member Nathan Rust said Thursday.
Destaney Bland says she is not sure what to do. She has spent the past year at Woodlawn High where she serves as the coordinator for the school’s Pathway To Bright Futures program. A key initiative of Superintendent Sito Narcisse, Pathways pays for high school students, starting in ninth grade, to take a series of college-level dual enrollment courses through Baton Rouge Community College.
Bland’s contract, however, expires June 30 as do contracts for 12 other Pathways coordinators.
Bland told the board she has been asking in vain since April for an answer as to whether her job will continue. She said she could move back to Maryland where she’s from and earn a lot more money. She said the board should have worked out a budget months ago.
“I’ve never been two weeks before a contract ended to know whether I was continuing,” Bland said. “Do I pack my stuff up, go to a higher performing district and make more money, or do I stay and continue to do the impact work that I’m doing?” Bland lamented.
Rust said Bland is not alone. He said he has friends on staff who are in the same boat. Nevertheless, Rust says he has to exercise “due diligence” and help the board reach a workable budget that “will secure the future of this district.”
Six of the nine board members took office in January, including Rust. He said he has been asking for a budget since February but saw one for the first time on May 15.
“So if you’re wondering why you’re not going to have a passed budget June 15, or whenever it was expected to happen, that’s a great place to start,” Rust said.
On May 18, three days after board members got their first glimpse, Narcisse released his spending plans for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Those plans come in two parts: the general operating budget and the special revenue fund budget.
The general operating budget, or general fund, accounts for 70% of all district spending and is the pot of money the school system turns to when it has unanticipated expenses. The special revenue fund covers most of the rest.
Last week, Narcisse released an updated version of the general operating budget. Like the first version, the latest proposal is balanced, though just barely. Expected revenue is clocking in at $544.3 million, just $69,616 more than estimated spending. Spending, however, is rising faster than revenue. General spending is expected to increase by 9.2% in 2023-24 compared with the 2021-22 fiscal year, while revenue is expected to increase by 4.8%.
To achieve that narrow balance, Narcisse wants to cut general operations by $31.7 million. Almost half of that is actual cuts, while the rest involves temporarily shifting those costs to other funding sources, primarily COVID relief funds.
Doing all that while also increasing employee pay, though, is proving very difficult.
Narcisse’s initial budget called for a large pay raise, but only for teachers. It would boost starting teacher salaries from $47,800 to $51,360 a year, putting the school system third in the Baton Rouge region — City of Baker schools on June 6 jumped into second place by raising their starting teacher pay to $52,000 a year.
Narcisse’s proposed hike equates to 7.5%, close to the 8% raise Narcisse first promised 11 months ago, though not as far reaching since it leaves out many employees. The proposed teacher raise, however, comes out to substantially less percentage-wise for more experienced employees.
The latest version of the budget adds about $2 million for a similar support worker pay raise, but it doesn’t cover everyone. It would boost pay for, among others, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus aides and child nutrition staff. It leaves out areas such as technology and curriculum support.
The proposed teacher pay raise remains a rickety affair.
Narcisse is calling for one-time raid of about $30 million from a fund that voters first created in 1998 to supplement employee salaries. That fund, known as Proposition 3, is supported by roughly half the money raised from a 1-cent sales tax. Thanks to strong sales tax collections during the pandemic, that fund has built up significantly. But diverting money in 2023-24 for a teacher pay raise would shrink that fund’s surplus to just $8.8 million.
Narcisse has yet to identify where pay raise funding would come from after 2023-24. Any permanent raise would likely involve fresh budget cuts on top of what has already been proposed.
On Wednesday, board members Cliff Lewis and Carla Powell issued a statement saying that Narcisse’s proposal won’t work.
“After discussion and study, we have determined that promises were made by the superintendent and previous board members to provide an 8% raise to teachers is unsustainable and unobtainable,” said the two board members, both of whom took office in January.
Instead, they suggest two alternatives for the 2023-24 school year while Narcisse hunts for money for a future permanent pay raise.
- A $2,000 one-time stipend for all employees paid for by Proposition 3.
- A $3,000 one-time stipend for all employees paid for by both Proposition 3 and the general operating budget.
This money would come on top of a likely $2,000 one-time stipend for Louisiana schoolteachers recently approved by the Legislature.
“The last thing we want to do is take this district and drive it to a financial cliff, and that’s going to take some tough decisions,” Lewis explained.