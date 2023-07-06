After putting off the idea repeatedly, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday agreed to consider renewing Superintendent Sito Narcisse’s contract, which expires 11 months from now, though negotiations won’t start until after the board finally settles on a budget.
It’s a key, yet hard-won show of support for the 47-year-old Narcisse. It occurs just weeks after he tested his board relations when he unsuccessfully sought the superintendency of Broward County, Florida, the sixth-largest school district in the country.
The budget is normally wrapped up in mid-June but has gone into extra innings as board members struggle to finance an employee pay raise and decide how much budget-cutting it is comfortable with as well as how much, if any, deficit spending is necessary.
The board decided Thursday that the final budget vote won’t occur until July 31, a week later than previously scheduled. A special meeting is planned on July 13 to try to nail down the particulars of those spending plans.
The vote on starting up contract renewal negotiations with Narcisse was 8-1.
Only board member Katie Kennison, perhaps Narcisse’s strongest critic on the board, voted against it.
She noted that Narcisse’s current contract gives the board until the end of December to decide this issue. And she objected to having this vote while the budget is still up in the air.
"Why we are talking about the superintendent's contract is beyond me,” Kennison said.
Kennison offered a substitute motion to put off the vote for 60 days and conduct an early evaluation of Narcisse, but no one seconded her motion so it died.
The prevailing motion calls upon Board President Dadrius Lanus to pick four board members who will meet and review all details of the contractual negotiations prior to the final vote for approval.
The original motion called this foursome a “committee.” Board member Mike Gaudet persuaded his colleagues to change “committee” to “group” so they don't trigger Louisiana's open meeting laws and their requirement that board-created committees meet in public.
A couple of the speakers, however, assailed the idea as still potentially a violation of the state open meeting laws.
Board member Nathan Rust said the plan is at some point to hold a public workshop where the board “would set priorities for our superintendent.”
The push to start contract renewal negotiations with Narcisse began in January, right after the current board took office. That board, with six newly elected members, was not ready to consider the future of Narcisse.
Gaudet has led the charge to get the board to restart negotiations, but has until now failed to persuade his colleagues to go along with the idea.
Narcisse’s application to become superintendent in Broward County complicated that effort. Gaudet tried to pull ahead, but other board members again rebuffed him.
Board Vice President Carla Powell issued a statement complaining about “bullying” from Gaudet. Powell said she wouldn’t consider contract negotiations until the board had settled on a long-promised pay raise for school employees.
On Thursday, Powell explained why she is now willing to go along with the idea. She noted that the negotiations won’t actually begin until after the budget is finalized. She noted that her first six months on the board have often been tough.
“I would barely call it a honeymoon,” she said. “We have had a lot of heavy lifts in the past six months.”
Powell also said her vote for negotiations does not guarantee she will renew Narcisse’s contract.
“There’s no reason why we can’t move forward with this,” Powell said. “We can start the conversation. That doesn’t mean we will end the conversation.”
Several people came up and spoke in Narcisse’s favor.
"He is an innovative leader and rarely do we see them here in Baton Rouge," said John Pierre, chancellor of LSU Law School.
"He’s good for the community. If he has stability and he knows it, he don’t need to look (for a job elsewhere,” offered UPS driver James "Big Brown" Joseph.
Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said he and BRAC’s board of directors support keeping Narcisse. He said Narcisse has helped transform and greatly expand the school district’s relationships with the local business community.
“From the moment he arrived in Baton Rouge, he put us on notice that we as a business community have not been doing this district the service it requires to be much more engaged about what are the needs of the business community,” Knapp said.
Several people also spoke against renewing his contract now.
Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who served three terms on the board and voted to hire Narcisse, said the last board had trust issues with Narcisse and urged current board members to do more trust-building and improve how the superintendent is evaluated.
“The last board didn’t have that,” Ware-Jackson said. “And I would like to hope that this board could develop that much better.”
Tomara Espinosa, an assistant principal at Northeast High, one of 15 assistant principals whose jobs are on the chopping block, said the budget needs to come before Narcisse’s contract.
“You can wait until we finish this unfinished business before we start this new business,” she said.
Board member Rust said the negotiations could result in renewing Narcisse. It also could mean the board goes in another direction, but the board should not wait too long.
“I believe we have to move swiftly to deliver stability to our district,” Rust said.