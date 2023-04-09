Panic buttons. More armed deputies. Metal detectors. Cameras. New fences. One or more of these may find their way soon to Baton Rouge public schools, but local educational leaders are divided on what should come first and how to pay for it all.
Superintendent Sito Narcisse has lined up behind a proposal to spend $2.3 million over the course of three years to purchase a system that would supply his 6,000 employees with new security badges. At the top of each badge is a panic button that when pressed emits a Bluetooth signal alerting others of an emergency.
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members aren’t prepared as yet to make that plunge. They voted this past week to postpone further consideration of the purchase until the board has settled on its budget for the 2023-24 school year, meaning a two- to three-month delay.
After the startup costs, the new badge system would cost about $600,000 a year, which would be paid for at first with federal COVID relief money and later with general operating funds.
Board member Cliff Lewis made the motion to delay the purchase in part because he would like the school system to first investigate other security options.
“I’m looking at the funding and the cost when there are so many other things we can do to make our schools secure besides the badges,” Lewis said.
“There’s so many things we can do that will benefit and keep our schools and our students safe,” he added.
The proposed purchase comes amid a flurry of local and national events that have increased fears around school security.
Nationally, the most recent was the March 27 shooting that killed three adults and three children at a private, Christian elementary school in Nashville, which led to a protest three days at the Tennessee state capitol led by students pressing for gun control legislation.
Locally, there was a schoolwide fight on March 8 at EBR Readiness Superintendent's Academy in Baton Rouge. That fight prompted a show of force by local enforcement and ended in 10 arrests and a sheriff's deputy being hospitalized. In another incident, a threat of violence at Woodlawn High that spread on social media led to an increased law enforcement presence and more than half the students staying home from school.
The school system announced on March 20 that it was resuming routine but unannounced searches of schools for drugs and weapons — it had of late conducted such searches only as needed.
This past week, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted to ask the state Legislature to fund school resource officers in all public schools in the state to increase security on K-12 campuses. It’s not clear how many additional officers would be needed or how much hiring them would cost.
Last year, in a survey, the state Department of Education found that 49% of schools in the state say they have an officer already. But 27% of schools failed to respond, so it’s unclear if any of those schools have on-site officers as well.
After a February 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 people, Florida increased funding with the goal of having school resource officers across that state. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards at the time called for having a trained officer in every Louisiana school, but that never came to pass.
The proposal for new panic badges comes from Atlanta-based Centegix. The company serves about 4,000 schools, double the number it served a year ago.
It counts as clients three of the 10 largest school districts in the country. Its products are used in most of the districts in its home base in Atlanta and in about 60% of the school districts in Georgia. But East Baton Rouge Parish would be its first client in Louisiana.
Centegix gave a presentation at Thursday’s parish school board meeting led by company representative Derek Roh, who has been with the company since it was founded in 2018. He previously spent eight years as chief information officer for the public school district in Mobile, Alabama, which itself contracted with Centegix last year.
Roh explained that the badges have one recessed button that sends out two different kinds of alerts.
School employees who press it three times trigger a strictly school-level “staff alert” that goes to school administrators, used for events such as student fights or a medical emergency. That is by far the most common alert, Roh said.
In more serious events such as an active shooter, any school employee can trigger a “campus alert-lockdown” by pressing the button on their badge. That employee needs to press the button at least 10 times.
“Just click until you see these start flashing,” Row said, pointing to a strobe light he held in his hand that began flashing.
The board voted 6-3 to delay entering a contract with Centegix. Board members Mark Bellue, Dadrius Lanus and Nathan Rust all voted against a delay.
Lanus, who serves as board president, said no one measure can make schools safe, but he sees the badge system as a way of improving school safety quickly at a time of great need.
“At one end you’re talking about active shooters,” Lanus said. “At the other end, you are talking about fights that happen every week inside of our schools. And as a district we have to respond and we have to respond swiftly.”
Lanus said he sat in on a recent Centegix presentation and came away impressed.
“We sat for almost two hours and vetted this out,” he said. “We asked every single question imaginable to see if this was a good fit for our district.”
Sgt. Rodney Walker, though, still had a question. Walker, a top administrator in the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, heads up security for the parish school system.
“How does this device differentiate between an active school shooting and something else like a fight or something?” Walker asked.
Roh did not answer the question directly, but he said a few schools require an administrator to sign off before a panic alert leaves the building.
The response did not allay Walker’s concerns.
“My only concern is from a law enforcement perspective; if we get an active shooter situation, we’re coming in with long guns and it’s more of a military-style approach; it would really look terrible if we came into a military-type situation and it was not what we expected it to be,” Walker said.
Panic badges were just one of many security ideas floated Thursday.
Fairleigh Jackson has two children in public schools and sits on Narcisse's parent advisory council representing Westdale Heights Academic Magnet, or WHAM. She spoke Thursday for increased fencing, saying that they are more proactive in preventing problems than panic badges, which she described as reactive, only triggered after something bad has already occurred.
Jackson, who sits on the advisory council, has been working to advance a request made nearly two years ago by WHAM Principal Alesha Cavanaugh to install new fencing at the relatively open WHAM campus located at 2000 College Drive.
The school, Jackson said, has had periodic safety issues in recent years such as a man who was found asleep one morning in a chicken coop on campus, strange dogs running across the grounds, an unauthorized soccer game held during school hours on campus by adults not connected with the school, and a breach in a fence from an apartment complex next door.
In a similar vein, Jackson has been seeking information internally about which other schools, particularly elementary schools, might need fences.
“I’m not doing this for my child,” Jackson said. “I’m doing this for every child in this district.”
A recent district survey of 45 public elementary schools in Baton Rouge, excluding charter schools, found that only six schools are completely fenced while five have no fences at all. Thirteen schools, including WHAM, have some fencing but still have open areas on campus.
School system leaders say they are doing their own research to see what additional fencing is warranted. Frustrated at the slow pace of the district, Jackson has gotten quotes from fencing companies and the school has settled on a fence that would cost an estimated $17,000.
She said the school is talking with a private donor about paying for the new fence, but she feels that the school district should be paying for it.
“(My principal) said to me, 'Fairleigh, promise me that if something happens, you will tell everyone that I did everything I possibly could to keep these babies safe,'” Jackson said.