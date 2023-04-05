In the district's latest bid to boost security, East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent Sito Narcisse is proposing spending $2.3 million to add a “mobile panic button” to the badges worn by school employees.
The school board is set to consider the proposal when it meets at 5 p.m. Thursday, but a final vote is not expected until April 20 at earliest.
The meeting will be at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive.
The badges would be supplied by Centegix, an Atlanta-based security company. Centegix says that it provides security service to about 4,000 schools across the country, but East Baton Rouge Parish would be its first school client in Louisiana. The contract would cover three years, through the end of the 2025-26 school year.
“With the simple push of a button, an alert instantly reaches administrators and responders,” Narcisse wrote in a memo to the board. “There’s no delay, no valuable seconds lost.”
In the March 27 shooting at a school in Nashville which killed six people, police received their first call of an active shooter at the school more than two minutes after the first shots were fired.
The proposal would cover 89 facilities in Baton Rouge, 83 of them schools — 14 of them district charter schools — as well as six administrative buildings. The badges would be issued to all staff, which includes about 6,000 employees.
The school system educates more than 40,000 students.
Ben Lemoine, a spokesman for the school system, said company representatives will be giving a presentation Thursday night.
Narcisse has posted 16 pages of additional information on Centegix, including a price quote. That includes about $500,000 for one-time start-up costs to install and implement the system, including $66,700 for training for “on-site responders.” The remaining $1.8 million would cover annual fees for Centegix’s CrisisAlert platform. These are flat fees of $7,400 per site per year. The fees are the same regardless of the size of the campus or the numbers of students. That adds up to more than $1.8 million districtwide over a three-year time span.
The school system plans to tap into its federal COVID relief funds as well as general operating money to pay for the new alert system. Narcisse, however, has yet to specify, however, how much money would come from federal versus district funds.
The $7,400 annual site fee is a discount of $600 per site from the normal price Centegix charges, a special rate owing to East Baton Rouge being Centegix’s first school client in Louisiana. If East Baton Rouge Parish were to re-up early for two more years, it would continue paying the $7,400 annual site rate for two more years, which works out to about $600,000 a year districtwide.
The information, however, does not break down what services that $7,400 annual fee covers.
In his memo, Narcisse said Centegix will provide the district with a data dashboard, detailed maps of every school room showing where devices are installed, as well as “public relations resources and event development.” Narcisse also said that the company promises it can install its system without altering the physical structure of a school or its electrical wiring.
The system would also tie in school intercoms, as well as with local law enforcement and emergency responders.
Lemoine said he attended a recent presentation from Centegix in which company representatives explained the extensive infrastructure improvements needed to make sure that every room on a school campus and the grounds are covered, without the need for cell service or Wi-Fi. And he said the company provided detailed explanations as to how it has organized its system to avoid false alarms given how many people could potentially trigger an alert.
Alerts would not be limited to active shooter incidents. Narcisse said the panic buttons also could be used in the case of medical emergencies, student fights, suspicious activity or unauthorized visitors on campus.