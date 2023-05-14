Rather than dispensing candy, chips or soda, Villa del Rey Elementary School has acquired a special vending machine that offers something the school desperately wants its children to seek: Books.
The 550-pound machine, recently donated by Atmos Energy, got its first official tryout Friday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Baton Rouge campus.
D’Aubray Williams, 9, spent several seconds looking over the 21 colorful titles staring back at him from within the machine before settling on a coloring book inspired by the 2017 movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
“An excellent selection!” said Karl Weber, vice president of public affairs for Atmos.
Next up was Audrey Johnson, 8. Before depositing the required golden token — echoes of “Willie Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” — Audrey settled on “Onward: The Search for the Phoenix Gem: An In-Questigation,” which is the book version of the 2020 animated movie “Onward.”
“I never watched the ‘Onward’ movie,” she said, explaining her choice. “I was interested in the story and what details they might have in the book.”
Audrey said she has a lot of books at home already.
“I’m technically reading this one book," she said. "It’s like a big book and I can’t remember its name, but it’s got a lot of chapters."
D’Aubray has a book type he prefers: “I like all superhero books.”
The books that D’Aubray and Audrey got from the vending machine are now their personal possessions.
Most schoolchildren in Baton Rouge don’t have many books of their own.
Volunteers in Public Schools, which, among other things, finds business partners like Atmos for schools like Villa del Rey, years back conducted a survey of the young children it works with as part of its Everybody Reads program.
“The kids that we surveyed said they had less than three books in the home,” said Judy Bethley, executive director of VIPS. “That was age-appropriate books — they might have like the Bible — books they can have for a lifetime and treasure.”
Atmos, a natural gas distributor which operates in eight states, including Louisiana, has been buying book vending machines for schools in other places where it operates, but this is its first such machine it’s donating for a school in Louisiana.
The book vending machines are built by Buffalo, N.Y-based Inchy's Bookworm Vending Machine company, which formed in 2018. The machines were developed to help with school incentive programs that encourage children to behave and perform well at school — Villa del Rey plans to use the vending machine in such a fashion as well.
The machines retail at about $5,000 each. Atmos’ overall gift to Villa del Rey is valued at about $6,000, which also covers the cost of books the machine will dispense for its first year. After that, the school will turn to discount book-buying programs to keep the machine stocked. Atmos' Weber said many schools turn to other local businesses to help them buy more take-home books for children and better connect schools with their communities.
“We use that to help them sponsor the books moving forward,” Weber said.
Atmos has been an active partner already with Villa del Rey, which is located at 9765 Cuyhanga Parkway. Atmos helped construct a community garden that factored in the school's recent federal Green Ribbon award, and pays as well for an online library for the schoolchildren there.
The new machine has a prominent spot in the center of the school, sitting in Villa del Rey’s Smart Lab, which students from across the campus use daily.
Principal Joy Abernathy-Dyer said the plan is to have a lively, enticing selection of books on constant display in the machine.
“We want to get with teachers and see what genres they would like to see, what are the hot new trending books and make sure they’re in there,” Abernathy-Dyer said.
The principal said she loves to read herself and wants the kids to feel the same.
“We don’t want it to be a burden,” she said. “We want kids to enjoy reading.”