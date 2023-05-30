The new proposed budget for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system is already sparking controversy, with Supt. Sito Narcisse calling for $31.7 million in cutbacks that would axe dozens of Central Office posts and raise class sizes, but still not save enough money to finance a teacher pay raise beyond one year.
Finding the money to keep school operations in the black and to finance a large, permanent pay raise, one which covers all employees not just teachers, could force even deeper budget cuts.
A key reason is the imminent expiration of federal COVID relief funds. That windfall is shrinking in half, from $128 million in spending this fiscal year to just $60 million next fiscal year. It will disappear completely partway into the following year.
Much of that largesse, such as $15 million this past year for employee stipends, involved one-time spending. Nevertheless, a significant chunk is covering ongoing expenses.
Narcisse is proposing using COVID funds to pay for 222 jobs in fiscal 2023-24, costing $17.9 million for the year. A year from now, school leaders will have to decide whether to reabsorb those positions into general operations, eliminate them, or some combination of both.
The board’s first official budget hearing is planned for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. Board President Dadrius Lanus has also planned a town hall on the budget Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Road.
The board historically has approved the budget at its regular June meeting — June 15 this year — but several board members, including Lanus, have said they expect deliberations will go on later into the summer.
On May 18, Narcisse released his spending plans for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1. Those plans come in two parts: the general operating budget and the special revenue fund budget.
The general operating budget, or general fund, accounts for 70% of all district spending and is the pot of money the school system turns to when it has unanticipated expenses. The special revenue fund covers most of the rest.
The proposal calls for a balanced general operating budget, though just barely. Expected revenue is clocking in at $544.3 million, just $138,000 more than estimated spending. Spending, however, is rising faster than revenue. General spending is expected to increase by 9.2% in 2023-24 compared with the 2021-22 fiscal year, while revenue is expected to increase by 4.8%.
To achieve that narrow balance, Narcisse wants to cut general operations by $31.7 million. Almost half of that is actual cuts, while the rest involves temporarily shifting those costs to other funding sources, primarily COVID relief funds.
A total of 174 of the 222 proposed COVID-funded jobs next year — $9.2 million worth — can be traced to that big temporary shift from the general fund to the short-lived COVID funds. That includes 122 regular classroom teachers and 38 teachers who specialize in teaching children who did not grow up speaking English. A year from now most, if not all, of those positions would need to be reabsorbed into general operations, potentially crowding out other desired spending.
There’s another $5.9 million in new COVID spending, previously from general operations, where no one’s job is on the line. Some of those spending items are software and programs that Narcisse has launched during his tenure in Baton Rouge that could be cut or downscaled. Other items, such as $2.7 million for textbooks and materials of instruction, are recurring expenses that would likely have to be reabsorbed into general operations.
The COVID reabsorption process has already begun. The proposed general fund budget for 2023-24 includes 24 positions, costing about $792,000, paid this past year via COVID relief funds.
Concern about the budget, particularly the long promised employee pay raise, has become intertwined with Narcisse’s future as schools superintendent in Baton Rouge.
The budget was released the same day the public began to learn that Narcisse had applied to become superintendent of Broward County, Florida, public schools, the sixth-largest district in the country. Narcisse is one of seven semifinalists for the job. The Broward County School Board plans to meet Tuesday to narrow the field to perhaps three finalists; it plans to make a final selection June 15.
The news that Narcisse is seeking a job elsewhere prompted Narcisse allies, including the powerful nonprofit group Stand For Children Louisiana, to call for the board to immediately renew Narcisse’s contract. That contract is set to expire in June 2024.
Board Vice President Carla Powell subsequently issued a lengthy statement saying she won’t consider any contract renewal until the board has sorted out the budget and figured out how to pay for “sustainable teacher pay raises.”
“I believe that it would be ‘a slap in the face’ to our teachers if we offer such an opportunity to Dr. Narcisse without confirmation of financially sustaining our teachers and the promises that have been made to them,” Powell said.
Narcisse’s proposed budget would boost starting teacher salaries from $47,800 to $51,360 a year, putting the school system second only to Iberville Parish for the Baton Rouge region. That hike equates to 7.5%, close to the 8% raise Narcisse first promised 11 months ago, though not as far reaching since it leaves out many employees.
Board President Lanus said he is working toward finding money to pay support workers and other employees currently left out of the proposed pay raise. It’s unclear how much more that would cost or what budget cuts might be needed to pay for it.
To cover the teacher-only pay raise, at least for year one, Narcisse wants to raid a fund that voters first created in 1998 to supplement employee salaries. That fund, known as Proposition 3, is supported by roughly half the money raised from a 1-cent sales tax. Thanks to strong sales tax collections during the pandemic that fund has built up significantly.
Narcisse is calling for nearly doubling Proposition 3 spending in 2023-24 from $33.2 million to $62.9 million. The pay raise, however, would nearly drain most of the fund’s current surplus, shrinking it from $30.3 million to an estimated $8.8 million.
What would replace Proposition 3 after that point is unclear.
“The district will work on a sustainable funding source for the salary increase for the 2024-2025 fiscal year,” Chief Financial Officer Kelly Lopez wrote in a memo that opens the budget book.
The school system will have a large unrestricted reserve — estimated at $91.4 million next year — that it can tap into. Those reserves, though, would eventually be drained as well absent more budget cuts.