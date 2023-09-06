The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board plans once again to consider changing its school schedule, this time shifting start and end times for just middle and high schools, as part of its ongoing effort to get back on track a school year rocked by an ongoing school transportation crisis.
The board is planning to consider changing the district schedule at a special meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. The proposed changes are sparked by the loss of 22 hours of school since the school year began Aug. 9.
The new proposed times, however, remained under wrap late Wednesday. District leaders have been surveying school employees over the past week for their thoughts on the best way to make up lost time.
Thursday’s special meeting was called just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. State law requires the board to notify the public 24 hours in advance of its public meetings.
The board also waited until the last minute to call a special meeting on Aug. 24, a meeting which ended up lasting more than seven hours and attracted more than 500 people. That night, Supt. Sito Narcisse waited until after the meeting started before unveiling a proposal to shift from a two-tier to a three-tier school schedule in which high schools would start at 7 a.m., middle schools at 8 a.m. and elementary schools at 9 a.m. The board ultimately balked at the proposal and directed Narcisse to try again.
District employees have been asked to offer their thoughts on two options:
- Option A: Convert a half day, Sept. 20, and a full day, Oct. 12, from teacher-only days to regular school days. Extend the fall semester by two days, Dec. 18 and 19, but start the spring semester later, with students and staff returning Jan. 8 in order to impinge less on winter break.
- Option B: Add 13 minutes to the school day, starting on Sept. 11, but only for middle and high schools. Convert a half day, Sept. 20, and a full day, Oct. 12, from teacher-only days to regular school days.
Both options would restore more than 1,340 minutes of lost instructional time to the fall semester for middle and high schools. Elementary schools would regain about 568 minutes of lost instruction.
In an interview Saturday with The Advocate, Supt. Sito Narcisse said the number of minutes that middle and high schools need to recoup is closer to 800 minutes. That may mean he proposes a less disruptive schedule change.
State law requires public schools to provide a minimum of 63,720 instructional minutes each year. And students to earn legitimate credits in high school-level courses, they need at least 3,983 minutes per instructional block.