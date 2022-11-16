The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday.
The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022.
Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects of the pandemic on schools. The last full report card for Louisiana schools was in 2019.
Use the table below to search for your Baton Rouge area school.
