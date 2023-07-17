A school in north Baton Rouge is reverting to a version of the name it went by for most of its 72-year history.
The charter school board that now controls the 10-acre campus on Cadillac Street is changing the name from Glenn Oaks Middle School to Zion City School. The new name is a reference to the historically Black neighborhood, formed in 1920, where the school is situated. And it harkens back to the original name of the facility, Zion City Elementary School.
Zion City Elementary served mostly Black children in the Zion City area for three decades from when it opened 1951 in the days of school segregation to when it closed in 1981. After that, the Cadillac Street campus was home to a variety of tenants -- a succession of schools with different names.
Redesign Schools Louisiana schools, which is based in Baton Rouge, voted for the name change last week. The school is one of three that Redesign operates in Baton Rouge.
The name change is now headed to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is expected to approve it.
Zion City School would replace the school’s current name, Glen Oaks Middle School.
Calling the school Glen Oaks Middle has proved a source of confusion.
Most locals know Glen Oaks Middle as the neighborhood middle school historically located a half mile away at 5300 Monarch Ave. The neighborhood school operated in that 19-acre facility from 1955 until it was taken over by the state in 2008 due to chronic low academic performance.
Monarch Avenue saw a succession of charter schools until Redesign Schools took over the property, calling its charter school there Glen Oaks Middle.
Within a year, the charter group swapped the Monarch Avenue property for the 5959 Cadillac Street property, keeping "Glen Oaks Middle School" even though it no longer operated on the property associated with that name. The Cadillac Street property had been vacant for a year, left empty after the school that had been there, North Banks Middle, was closed.
Megan McNamara, Redesign’s superintendent, said the recently approved name change mirrors the wishes of locals.
"We moved to the community known as Zion City in June 2020 and soon heard from our community of their desire to have the name of the school reflect the neighborhood in which it sits," McNamara said.
In April, the school put on a spring festival which featured a reunion of alumni of Zion City Elementary.
Redesign’s two other charter schools in Baton Rouge are Dalton and Lanier elementary schools, the same names those schools had when they opened in 1955 and 1958, respectively.