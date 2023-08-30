A teacher at Belaire High School in Baton Rouge has been terminated after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system announced the teacher’s termination Wednesday afternoon, a day after they say they learned of the matter. The announcement did not name the teacher nor offer specifics about what has been alleged.
“Due to the nature of the allegations and evidence presented, Superintendent Narcisse has terminated the employment of this employee, effective immediately,” according to the news release. “We will be providing counselors on campus to assist any students who need those services.”
The district has directed its federal Title IX representative to do a separate investigation, according to the announcement.
The parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon was alerted by the school system of the accusations against the teacher to see if they warranted further investigation, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman for the Sheriffi's Office.