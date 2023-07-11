Thirty-one employees, including four high-level administrators, are being let go as the City of Baker public school district restructures and cuts costs to finance a large employee raise approved last month — a raise that lifted its teachers from among the lowest to among the highest paid in the Baton Rouge region.
At the same time, Baker is in the middle of a hiring spree, adding at least 12 new employees in the past month and advertising for at least 20 more vacant positions.
Interim Superintendent J.T. Stroder, just four months on the job, has presided over this fast moving sea change in district personnel. It’s unclear, though, how long he will stay in the job.
A veteran superintendent who had presided over four school districts previously, Stroder was thrust into the top job in this small school district north of Baton Rouge in March after the sudden retirement of the woman who hired him, De’Ette Perry.
Stroder was promoted to interim superintendent as of July 1. But he cannot stay in that position more than six months, or until Dec. 31, according to state law.
The City of Baker School Board on Tuesday was still sorting out what kind of search it wants to undertake to find a new permanent superintendent. It has received proposals from four search firms. It plans to meet again on July 27 to hear from the firms and vote on Aug. 1 on which one is best.
On June 6, the Baker School Board agreed to a districtwide pay raise that increased the annual pay of Baker starting teachers from $41,303 to $52,000. The raise lifted Baker from near the bottom to the second-highest paying district in the Baton Rouge region. Only Iberville Parish starting school teachers make more, $55,006 a year.
On top of that, for the third and final year, Baker teachers will receive a $6,000 one-time stipend, paid for with federal COVID 19 relief funds.
To finance the pay raise approved last month, Stroder is raising class sizes, closing the campus where Baker Middle operates and eliminating several administrative positions. Some of that involves Stroder working multiple jobs.
In a progress report provided to the board Tuesday, Stroder listed two administrators who are being laid off pursuant to a Reduction in Force, or RIF: Hamilton Brock, principal of an alternative school in Baker; and Vereta Lee, supervisor of student support services. Those layoffs will go into effect Sept. 24 and Oct. 13, respectively.
Lee is not being replaced. Instead, her duties are being split up among other district administrators. Lee is a veteran educator who has worked in Baker for the past 12 years. Prior to that, she worked in St. Helena and East Baton Rouge parishes. She also served on the East Baton Rouge Parish school board from 2007 to 2019.
Stroder has also opted not to renew contracts with Antonia Caine, associate principal at Baker Middle and Brenda Carter, assistant principal at Baker Middle. Those non-renewals are effective Oct. 13. Stroder said those positions are no longer needed due to the recent consolidation of school campuses.
“Unless at some point we grow enrollment and expand back out to four campuses we won’t fill those positions,” he said.
Another administrator, Human Resources Supervisor David Grigsby, has retired after almost 11 years with Baker and 33 years in education. Stroder plans to fill this vacancy. On Tuesday, the board revised the job description for that position.
The consolidation of schools and the pay raises have led to a district re-evaluation of district personnel with the following results:
- Forty-one employees have been formally rehired. Of those, 33 reapplied and re-interviewed for their jobs. Eight more are tenured teachers who were exempt from that process.
- Forty employees are leaving. Five retired, four resigned and 31 were let go. Of those let go, 21 are educators who reapplied and re-interviewed for their old jobs.
Stroder has made it clear he is looking to make use of the higher employee salaries to increase the ranks of certified educators, an historic weak area for Baker. Prior to the salary boost, only 43% of teachers in Baker were certified.
The 2023-24 school year is coming soon. Baker employees are set to come back to work Aug. 7 and students arrive Aug. 10. In addition to posting vacancies on the district website, Stroder said he’s trying to get the word out in other ways.
“We have about six billboards up around Baton Rouge advertising the pay raises and are looking at more advertising,” Stroder said.