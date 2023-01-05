In a historic vote, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board chose Black members to serve as its president and vice president Thursday — the first time in modern memory that the board has not had a White president or vice president.
Dadrius Lanus, who is starting his second term, was chosen unanimously Thursday as board president; no one else was nominated. Then, after two rounds of voting, the board picked newcomer Carla Powell to serve alongside Lanus as vice president. The board is majority White, with five White to four Black members.
Lanus and Powell join Superintendent Sito Narcisse, who is also Black and who is starting his third year as superintendent, in leading a school district that is more than 70% Black. As recently as 2019, the School Board had a White president, vice president and superintendent.
Lanus, who at 34 is the youngest board member, said he will work to forge consensus on the many tough issues that await a school district that has lost students, has fallen behind academically during the pandemic and has many struggling schools.
“In the past, we have seen how split votes have divided us,” Lanus said, “but I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure this board is cohesive in terms of policymaking, decision-making, working together but also making sure we serve the people who elected us.”
Lanus, a former teacher, is executive director at 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge. He is the first Black board president since 2017 and the first Black man to serve as president since Press Robinson held that job in the mid-1990s.
Lanus is also the youngest board president in modern memory — Lanus said he is the youngest in the history of the parish School Board.
Powell, 43, a veteran social studies teacher in Iberville Parish, spent 14 years teaching in Baton Rouge. She has a son who is a student at her alma mater, Scotlandville High.
“I’m serious about still being that voice for teachers,” Powell said. “I like to see things run in an organized manner, so I’m excited that I’ll get to be a part of that.
“Hopefully I can use some of the skills I’ve gained in other arenas to use for our School Board,” she continued.
Both Lanus and Powell are Democrats on a board that has a Democratic majority for the first in 12 years.
The board leadership vote took place just minutes after all nine board members took the oath of office, officially launching their terms, which won’t end until December 2026. Only three of the nine are incumbents. The other six are newcomers to office, elected after pricey and sometimes contentious elections this past fall.
Outside interest groups united by their support for charter schools accounted for about 80% of the more than $2.2 million in spending reported so far in the fall School Board elections. Eight of nine winners, including both Lanus and Powell, were supported by at least one big-spending charter-friendly group.
Lanus’ promotion to board president was not a surprise. Lanus has been saying for months, going back to his successful reelection campaign to District 2, that he wanted the top job on the board. No other board member was nominated, clearing the field for Lanus.
When it came time to vote, board secretary April Armond started the voting with District 1 incumbent Mark Bellue.
"What are my choices again?" Bellue quipped.
For the vice presidency, Powell had competition. She defeated two other board members who sought the post: incumbent Mike Gaudet and newcomer Patrick Martin V.
In Round 1, Martin received four votes while Powell received three, both short of the five-vote threshold to win. Gaudet, recently reelected to a second term and a former board president himself, got only two votes, not enough to advance.
In Round 2, Powell won it outright, earning five votes to Martin’s four votes.
Powell received both of Gaudet’s two votes, from Gaudet and from Bellue. They joined Powell, who voted for herself, and fellow newcomers Katie Kennison and Shashonnie Steward.
Martin’s four votes came from himself and Lanus, as well as newcomers Cliff Lewis and Nathan Rust.
Lanus’ vote for Martin was notable. In Round 2, Lanus opted to vote last, giving his nod to Martin again even though Powell had already clinched the post.
“Regardless of how the votes fell tonight, I’m going to make sure that I put her in the very best position to be as successful as possible,” Lanus said.