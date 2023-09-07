The East Baton Rouge School Board has agreed to extend the school day for middle and high schools by seven minutes, starting Monday and lasting through the fall semester, to make up class time lost due to the ongoing transportation crisis.
The vote during a special meeting Thursday was a show of support for Superintendent Sito Narcisse, who pushed to change the start and end times for middle and high schools. On Aug. 24, the board had rejected a more expansive, and disruptive, proposal to change the school district’s schedule to deal with the transportation issues.
Here’s how Thursday’s vote went:
For: Board members Mark Bellue, Mike Gaudet, Dadrius Lanus, Cliff Lewis, Carla Powell-Lewis and Shashonnie Steward.
Against: Board members Patrick Martin V and Nathan Rust.
“Kudos. This has to be the most comprehensive plan I have seen thus far,” said Board President Lanus.
Martin, however, was not so impressed. He questioned the need for the schedule change, suggesting other alternatives exist, and expressed doubt the move would improve academics, calling it “fictitious learning.”
“We’re moving things around to show technical compliance with numbers and minutes,” Martin said.
Lewis voted for Narcisse’s proposal, but he had misgivings. He said he has spoken to principals who are leery of changing the school schedule — this will be the third schedule in operation after just a month of the school year — worried it will disrupt students and lead to misbehavior.
“We are inviting some problems that we can’t foresee,” Lewis said.
Board member Katie Kennison was absent Thursday. Kennison on Sunday emailed her fellow board members that she is resigning. Kennison, however, has yet to officially notify the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office of her resignation.
The schedule changes are sparked by the loss of 22 hours of school since the school year began Aug. 9.
Narcisse unveiled his latest schedule change proposal at midday Thursday, a few hours ahead of the special meeting.
The proposal was a version of what Narcisse has been calling Option B.
The plan includes the following:
- Adding seven minutes to the school day for middle and high schools. They would start the day at 7 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. They currently start at 7:10 a.m. and end at 2:25 p.m. Bus pickup times would start on average 15 minutes earlier than they do now.
- Middle and high school classes would be extended to 99 minutes, two minutes longer than currently.
- Sept. 20, slated to be a half day, would become a full regular school day.
- Oct. 12, slated to be a teacher-only day, would be a virtual school day for students, described as a “full day of asynchronous learning.”
The new school schedule is coming simultaneously with a new bus schedule in which middle and high school students will have to catch the bus about 15 minutes earlier on average. Updated bus cards were sent home Thursday, which will continue Friday.
Before lining up behind Option B, district employees were surveyed about that and another option, called Option A.
Unlike Option B, Option A proposed making up lost time by extending the fall semester by two days, Dec. 18 and 19, but starting the spring semester later, with students and staff returning Jan. 8 in order to impinge less on winter break. School employees would have received an extra check for having to work those two extra days in the fall semester.
There were 1,340 minutes of lost instructional time to the fall semester for middle and high schools. Elementary schools lost about 568 minutes of lost instruction.
Narcisse originally proposed adding 15 minutes to the day for middle and high schools, which is 10 minutes early and ended them five minutes later than traditionally.
In an interview Saturday with The Advocate, Narcisse said the number of minutes that middle and high schools need to recoup is closer to 800 minutes.
State law requires public schools to provide a minimum of 63,720 instructional minutes each year. And for students to earn legitimate credits in high school-level courses, they need at least 3,983 minutes per instructional block.
Storm Matthews, an English teacher at Sherwood Middle who is active with the local Association of Educators, double-checked the math of school officials and said she does not see the need to expand the school day.
“We do not have to make up any time,” she asserted.
Matthews noted that she persuaded school officials in the spring to make a change in the calendar that she flagged.
“I think we can trust my math even though I’m an English teacher,” Matthews said.
Tonja McMillen, a parent, said it was wrong to make families suffer for a problem caused by school system leaders.
“Take your own lick,” McMillen said. “Don’t put it on the kids.”
A district survey found that 53% of employees supported Option B versus 47% for Option A. A total of 1,235 employees responded.
Danielle Banquer, also a teacher at Sherwood Middle, questioned the validity of that survey given how few employees responded. She said the survey failed to give employees the option many of them preferred, “none of the above,” skewing the results.
"If I gave a test and I had 42% of my students answer, you would fire me,” Banquer said.
On Aug. 24, Narcisse tried and failed to persuade the school board to adopt a more drastic schedule change. That meeting ended up lasting more than seven hours and attracted more than 500 people.
Narcisse suggested to shift from a two-tier to a three-tier school schedule in which high schools would start at 7 a.m., middle schools at 8 a.m. and elementary schools at 9 a.m. The board that night directed Narcisse to try again.
Editor's Note: The original version of this story incorrectly said that the middle and high school day was extended by 15 minutes. In truth, it was extended by seven minutes.