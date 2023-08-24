With a crowd of more than 500 upset parents and school employees on hand, Superintendent Sito Narcisse’s proposal to change school schedules districtwide in response to a severe shortage of drivers went down in flames Thursday night.
Narcisse now has to go back to the well to try to figure out how to solve the ongoing transportation crisis. It’s his biggest challenge since he took over the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in January 2021.
His proposal called for starting high schools earlier and middle and elementary schools later. It did not go over well. It prompted immediate criticism that such a move would upend the plans of 40,000-plus school students and more than 5,000 employees.
Board member Nathan Rust worried that the plan wouldn't work because many bus drivers have second jobs and they would quit rather than risk losing those second jobs.
"My concern is we create a bigger problem," Rust said.
Board member Patrick Martin V suggested Narcisse make use of offers of outside support first.
"I just want us to exhaust our alternatives before we look at something this disruptive,” Martin said.
Instead, the board authorized Narcisse to reopen a much-criticized transfer point for elementary-age children. The elimination of the transfer point forced many changes in routes and was predicated on the district hiring as many as 46 more drivers at a time when it was losing drivers in droves.
The board also called for more use of collection points where parents bring their children to central locations like library branches to have them picked up. And the board wants Narcisse to give its members and the public twice-daily communications on the transportation situation.
Narcisse said he will abide by the board’s wishes, but was dubious.
“This will not solve our problems,” he said.
“I did not want to bring up a proposal that would cause problems or make people upset, but I decided I need to put kids first,” the superintendent continued.
An already chaotic start of school became even worse last Friday when more than half the drivers called in sick. The sickout came hours after the School Board approved a one-time-only $9,500 stipend for transportation employees. That’s on top of $3,000 in previously approved stipends for support workers. Consequently, transportation workers are receiving a total of $12,500 in added pay for this school year.
Many drivers, however, pressed unsuccessfully for the board to go further and approve a large, permanent pay raise.
School bus driver salaries in Baton Rouge start at $19,150 a year and increase little over time. The drivers are among the lowest paid in the state.
“Mr. Narcisse, would you work for $19,000 a year?” asked parent Alyssa Eilers.
The public comments Thursday lasted for hours and were a free-for-all. One speaker was escorted out after using profanity. Many speakers took the opportunity to criticize Narcisse. Several urged Narcisse to quit and, failing that, that the board should send him packing. The crowd often jeered along in support.
Board members were not spared either.
“This is embarrassing,” said parent Jennifer Harding. “You work for us as a board, and (Narcisse) works for you. Do your job.”
Bus driver Monique Jackson shared a variety of complaints about how the transportation office operations
“We’re trying to tell you what’s going on and you won’t listen,” Jackson said.
“If I didn’t know better I would think this is some kind of conspiracy to see how much we can screw one thing up,” said teacher Trudy Huffty.
Eleven-year-old Miracle Taylor did not speak, but submitted a written comment. She opposed the schedule change but had an alternative.
“Why don’t you all have a job fair and hire on the spot people with (commercial driver’s licenses)?” Taylor said.
Narcisse’s proposal, set aside not long after it was unveiled Thursday, called for new start and end times for schools as follows:
• High schools: 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
• Middle schools and K-8 schools and other schools with middle school grades: 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
• Elementary schools: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the past 20 years, East Baton Rouge Parish schools have employed a two-tier schedule where middle and high schools started at 7:10 a.m. and elementary schools started at 8:25 a.m. Shifting to a three-tier set of start times would upend the before- and after-school plans of many of the children in the school district as well as district employees.
A week ago, Narcisse began calling for a new school schedule. Earlier this week he began floating the three-tier plan but did not share the details publicly until Thursday night after the board meeting began.
“This is not an ideal approach, but it makes sense from a mathematical sense,” he said.
The additional time would allow drivers to run either longer or additional routes. He noted that the school system currently has only 325 active drivers, but the district runs more than 850 routes. It is too many routes to manage in just two runs, he said.
“I truly believe that this plan will work for us at this precise time so that we can pick up every child in this city,” Narcisse said.
Caroline Whitesell, a driver for the past 42 years, said having drivers leave elementary school after 4 p.m. is asking for trouble.
“I don’t know how you’re going to do it with the traffic in Baton Rouge,” Whitesell said.
The proposal for a new school schedule is one prong in Narcisse’s evolving strategy to manage a crisis provoked by a severe shortage of drivers this year and a bus fleet greatly diminished by vehicles in need of repair.
Narcisse has already made temporary, emergency changes to the school schedule. The latest change, which went into effect Tuesday and will last through Labor Day weekend, specifies that middle and high schools end the day an hour early, at 1:25 p.m. That affects almost 17,000 children in grades six to 12.
At least some of the instructional time already lost due to the schedule changes and the cancellation of classes Monday, prompted by a sickout by bus drivers and cafeteria workers, will need to be made up. District staff said many students will have to be in school 1.5 to 3.5 days more this semester and will also need slightly longer school days to make up for the lost time.
Narcisse last week had floated the idea of seeking waivers from the Louisiana Department of Education from certain state attendance rules, but a spokesman for the state agency said Thursday no such request has been submitted.