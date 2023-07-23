In a rare loss for Superintendent Sito Narcisse, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board decisively rejected his plan to close a middle school in Baton Rouge for kids expelled or suspended from their home schools and send those students instead to two other alternative schools.
The rejection is forcing Narcisse to reverse course and quickly reopen EBR Readiness Middle School just days before teachers return from summer break on Aug. 1.
Teachers at the middle school, which operates on the former Beechwood Elementary campus at 2555 Desoto Drive near Baker, had already packed up their classrooms and been reassigned to new jobs.
The vote also is a fresh strain on Narcisse’s relations with the board at a time when the two sides are readying to start formal talks about renewing his contract, which expires June 30, 2024.
When the closure plans were first presented to the board on July 6, board members had concerns but seemed amenable. But things changed over the next weeks in the leadup to Thursday's vote.
The proposal failed by 2-5 margin. Only board members Mark Bellue and Mike Gaudet voted yes. Board members Katie Kennison, Dadrius Lanus, Cliff Lewis, Patrick Martin V and Nathan Rust all voted no. Board member Carla Powell abstained and board member Shashonnnie Steward was absent.
“I don’t think this was very well thought-out,” concluded Lewis. “I think it was a knee-jerk reaction to some things.”
Mathews was happy with the board’s decision. She is an outspoken middle school English teacher and an active member of the parish’s chapter of the Association of Educators. Mathews turned her attention in mid-May to keeping EBR Readiness Middle open after hearing from teachers with concerns.
“I think it’s a beautiful lesson in 'don’t do crap and ask for permission later',” she said. “This board won’t stand for it.”
The only evidence the school was being closed was in the district budget released May 18, which indicated the Beechwood campus was set to receive no staff for the 2023-24 school year. Mathews alerted local news outlets. Board members subsequently called for a vote on the closure.
“I truly believe it would never have gone to the board if I had not leaked it to the news,” she said.
The school system operates four campuses that all go by the name EBR Readiness, followed by the type of school and location. Those locations are typically long-closed elementary school campuses.
Instead of attending the middle school, sixth- and seventh-graders would have been sent to EBR Readiness Elementary at the former Greenville Elementary, 1645 N. Foster Drive, and eighth-graders would go to EBR Readiness High at the former Brookstown Elementary, 4375 E. Brookstown Drive. At the end of this past school year, the middle school had 120 sixth- and seventh-graders, and 123 students eighth-graders. Enrollment fluctuates throughout the year.
Brookstown was the scene of a March 8 schoolwide fight that involved close to 200 parents and students, led to 10 arrests and sent a Baton Rouge police officer to the hospital with a broken hip.
Soon after that fight, the parish school system opened a second EBR Readiness high school site at the former Rosenwald elementary school at 2611 Dayton St. in order to separate students with pre-existing conflicts.
The idea of closing the middle school also grew out of internal discussions in the wake of the March 8 fight.
Narcisse’s team has justified closing the middle school in order to shorten bus rides to the isolated campus, thereby lessening student frustrations and the potential for fights. Also, one fewer alternative school, they argued, lessens the need for staff, and leads to fewer vacancies in these historically tough-to-fill jobs.
By district policy, the school board is supposed to vote before the administration can close or open a school facility, but Narcisse and his predecessors have at times held such votes after the plan was well in motion and hard to undo.
Martin confronted Narcisse, saying coming to the board at such a late date for approval puts the district in a “serious box” if the board rejected the proposal.
“So my question for you, superintendent, is how is this board to fulfill its role as representative of the public and have an actual voice in these decisions if they are presented to us at a time and in a manner where we really have very few realistic options to affect the decision?” Martin asked.
Narcisse said the decision to move so quickly in advance of seeking board approval was “reactionary” to the March 8 fight.
“The reality is it does put the board under not enough time to make a decision, especially with school about to come up so on our end our goal is to do a better job in trying to foreshadow that,” Narcisse acknowledged.
As an alternative, Narcisse urged the board to approve closing the middle school but then let him come back in a month with a better plan.
Board members, however, heard from educators from alternative schools who said the plan was poorly thought-out, that they were not consulted on its merits and should be stopped in its tracks.
Claudie Law, a librarian at EBR Readiness High, said the high school is in desperate straits already, with far too few staff members for too many kids, and lots of vacancies. Adding eighth-graders to the campus will make those problems worse, she said.
“I do not feel safe at work,” she said. “Just thinking about returning to this same environment, with double the amount of students, makes me apoplectic.”
Courtney Sarpy said she is one of just six certified teachers who were working at the high school in May. She has since transferred to another Baton Rouge high school. She said the far too low staffing at EBR Readiness led to the fight in March and that problem has not been fixed.
“This same incident that happened in March, it’s gonna happen again,” Sarpy said.
Adding eighth-graders to the campus makes that even more likely, she said.
“There is no conversation that I can think of where we would have said, ‘Oh yeah, let’s add some more kids,’” Sarpy said.
History also worked against the Narcisse administration.
Board member Lewis said he used to work at Capitol Middle School. He remembers when the district had middle school-aged disciplinary students at the former Greenville Elementary, which is a couple blocks away from Capitol Middle, and that led to fights and conflict between the two schools. He predicted doing that again would fail as it did years ago. He said he’s not impressed with the plans to build a wall separating middle and elementary-aged kids.
“I don’t know if that’s gonna help because kids will find a way to do things they want to do,” Lewis said.
Larry James, executive director for alternative schools, said the long bus rides to the middle school near Baker, one of the reasons for trying to close the place, remains a significant problem that needs to be addressed, saying it aggravates an already difficult disciplinary situation on that bus and makes it hard to find drivers.
“Oftentimes the bus has to pull over in front of the police station to get things back on track,” James said.
He said his office is looking into the idea of hiring bus attendants to ride on the bus with the drivers, but said that would cost additional money.