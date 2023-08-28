Several schools throughout the Baton Rouge area have canceled or delayed classes after receiving bomb threats.
Livingston Parish Public Schools, Ascension Parish Schools and Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet all repoted via Facebook that they had received threats they did not believe were credible.
In an alert posted early Monday, Livingston Parish Public Schools said multiple employees and schools received a threatening email around 5:14 a.m. claiming bombs had been placed at schools.
"While we do not believe the threat is credible, LPPS refuses to place our staff and students in potentially unknown situation," the district said. "As a result, LPPS is canceling all classes and activities for Monday Aug. 28, 2023 including after school activities."
The district said the email went out "across our state" and said it was working with state and local law enforcement.
Officials said they expected class would resume Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said officials were conducting perimeter searches Monday.
Minutes before 8 a.m. Ascension Parish Schools said in a similar Facebook post that "a non-specific bomb threat was emailed to several school districts this morning" and that Ascension Schools are "on a heightened alert" — although the district does not believe the threat is credible.
"Please know, we have several safety measures in place on our campuses to restrict access to our buildings, the statement says. "Nevertheless, we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously, and there will be a heightened law enforcement presence at our schools."
Shortly after Ascension's post, FLAIM leaders announced they would delay the start of school for 30 minutes. Later, they released a statement saying "an assistant principal at FLAIM received an email threat stating that 'explosives' are in our schools and 'would blow up soon.'"
The statement noted the email was sent to Livingston, Ascension and "school districts across the country."
"Investigators are currently on the FLAIM campus awaiting K-9 support, so we are keeping students away from the school buildings this morning until the situation is officially cleared," the statement says. "EBRSO officials say they have not received any communications of threats but are involved in the investigation."
After law enforcement clears the campus, FLAIM leaders said they intend to commence classes and will continue to monitor the situation.
St. James Parish school system also released a statement noting several schools across the state had received a threat and that the district would take additional precautions to ensure student and staff safety.
Further north, in Grant Parish, the sheriff's office announced schools would be closed due to bomb threats and added that "law enforcement will be searching all schools."
In a statement, State Police spokesman Trooper Christian Reed said the agency is "aware of the numerous school safety threats made across our state."
"We are working closely with our federal and local partners to provide them with assets and personnel support as needed," he said. "The Louisiana State Police Fusion Center is working in coordination with other fusion centers in the nation to share intelligence information. At this time, these threats appear to be hoaxes"
There has been a rash of bomb threats made throughout the state since the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year.
On Livingston Parish’s first day of school Denham Springs High School was placed on lockdown due to a bomb threat that turned out to be not credible.
Days later, multiple schools in different districts across the state received bomb threats hours apart on Aug. 16, in Houma, Morgan City, Lake Charles and Baton Rouge, among other locations.
And last week, authorities investigated a bomb threat made to Marksville High School and Marksville Elementary School in Avoyelles Parish.