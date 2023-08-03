Baton Rouge Community College's Nursing and Allied Health program has broken ground on a new, 92,800-square-foot facility that education officials say will transform students' learning experience and state leaders hope will address a serious shortage of nurses.
The building at the college's Mid-City campus will be able to house 1,200 students and up to 500 nursing students, featuring new classrooms, laboratories, an experiential learning space, study zones and more.
“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to help shape the future of health care for our region and address the shortages of nursing and healthcare workers throughout the capital area and our state," BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith said. "This ceremony celebrates the innovation and progress we continue to make providing healthcare education, training that represents a transformative chapter in BRCC’s legacy."
BRCC is working closely with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center to develop the nursing center's new home. Last year, the hospital announced it was giving $12 million to support construction and development of the $25 million project.
The new facility will house BRCC School of Nursing and Division of Allied Health as well as programs in nursing, medical assistance, surgical technology and sonography among others.
“We know that every student that comes here benefits from this education that they’re going to be able to get, which is first-rate," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "They are going to be making sure that we are saving lives."
Upon its completion, the Nursing and Allied Health Building will contain the first new classrooms on the BRCC Mid-City campus since 2009.
The building comes at a time when nurses and healthcare workers across Louisiana, and the rest of the country, are in dire need.
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which includes Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, had more than 500 unfilled nursing slots in May, according to officials there.
More than 100,000 registered nurses in the U.S. left the workforce in 2021, according to the Health Affairs policy journal. A 2020 study by the State Board of Nursing projected Louisiana could be short 7,200 by 2025 if trends didn't change.
To avoid a worsening shortage, Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges have made it a priority to provide educational pathways for students to join the healthcare field.
"We join forces with local health businesses, agencies, K-12 schools to find solutions to meet the workforce demand and and help fill the healthcare worker shortages that's affecting all of our communities," LCTCS board of supervisors vice chairman Chip Jackson said. "Nursing and allied health workers are the backbone of the healthcare system and investments like the one being made today in education, training and facilities will help make a major impact, not only in the capital region but across our entire state."
According to Michelle Dennis, dean of the BRCC Division of Nursing and Allied Health, 300 of the over 500 healthcare professionals admitted into the workforce in Louisiana over the last 9-12 months have come from the state community college system.
The new Nursing and Allied Health Building will be the next step towards bringing talented nurses and healthcare professionals from Louisiana schools into the nursing and healthcare workforce.
"As nurses and healthcare professionals, our first goal is always to move forward," she said. "We want to leave every situation that we encounter better and that starts with our education, that starts with a foundation of being here every day."
"Being dedicated to learning and to giving, all of that goes with caring for others and that starts right here," Dennis said.