With just a month left before their home opener, Baker High’s Buffaloes football team will be able to play ball at their high school stadium rather than hunt for a stadium off-campus where they can host games.
The ability to keep playing at their historic home was cleared Monday night when the Baker School Board agreed to spend almost $7,000 to build a temporary fence separating the football field from ongoing construction across the 3200 Groom Road campus.
The high school campus is finally undergoing repairs and reconstruction after the historic August 2016 flood. Students have spent the past seven years two miles east at the campus of Baker Middle.
Unlike the rest of the facility, Baker High’s football stadium has been operational since the flood. Until now.
Stuart & Company General Contractors of Baton Rouge, which is handling the rebuilding, told school leaders the company could not, for liability reasons, allow continuing football games on campus this fall without a fence.
Just six days before Monday’s meeting, the Baker School Board tabled this same proposal, along with several other proposed change orders to the Baker High project.
Several school, athletic and community leaders immediately demanded a revote, saying the decision on the fence couldn’t wait.
Board member Monique Butler, who previously voted to table the issue, changed her mind and voted yes Monday to the temporary fence, joining fellow board member Joyce Burges and Alteen Profit.
Two other board members who voted to table the issue last week — Clara Joseph and Linda Perkins — did not attend Monday’s special meeting. Joseph and Perkins wanted a variety of additional information before considering the change orders.
The board on Monday ended up approving most of those change orders, nine in all including the fence, costing about $263,000. The total contract cost of the Baker High project consequently increased to almost $20.5 million. The project is scheduled to be complete by June, in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.
About $1.6 million more to replace the roofs at Building A and the school’s auditorium is on hold. Supt. J.T. Stroder said he plans to bring back to the board a version of those proposed change orders at a later date.
About 25 players on the Baker High football team attended Monday’s board meeting.
Shannon Holliday, a senior at Baker High, said he has “always dreamed about being a Baker Buffalo.” Playing football at the Baker stadium is the only connection to the campus he has left and he asked the board not to take that away.
“The last four years have been very hard because we’ve never had a chance to walk the halls or live out our dreams at Baker High School,” Holliday said.
Coach James Dartez listed a handful of alternatives to building the fence, all of them more expensive and problematic than just building the fence. The worst-case scenario was if Baker High forfeited two games this fall. That would force the school to forfeit its season, but also potentially forfeit a second season and pay $17,000 in fines and fees to be reinstated.
“Give them the opportunity to play their senior year on their home field,” Dartez implored the board.