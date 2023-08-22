Bus drivers and cafeteria workers returned to work Tuesday after forcing the cancellation of classes Monday over low pay and working conditions, but things remain far from normal operations in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
Superintendent Sito Narcisse already has signaled that he plans to ask the parish School Board to rework the school schedule for the rest of the school year in order to deal with a severe shortage of drivers this year as well as a bus fleet diminished by vehicles in need of repair.
The School Board has scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday where it plans to consider new start and stop times for schools. As of late Tuesday, that proposal remained under wraps.
Board President Dadrius Lanus said Tuesday that the agenda for Thursday’s meeting is still being developed. State law requires the school board to post its agenda 24 hours in advance of its meetings, meaning it has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to release it.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to take place not at the School Board Office on South Foster Drive, but across town at the district’s Professional Development Center, 3000 N. Sherwood Forest Drive. The board held many meetings at the PDC during the COVID pandemic. Lanus said the PDC is a bigger space, needed to handle a potentially packed house, and is located next door to Sharp Station where a lot of the district transportation staff work.
Narcisse has already made emergency changes to the school schedule to give bus drivers more time to pick up and drop off students. The latest change, which went into effect Tuesday and will last through Labor Day weekend, specifies that middle and high schools end the day an hour early, at 1:25 p.m. That affects almost 17,000 children in grades six to 12.
School system officials say they are seeking waivers from state education leaders from certain attendance rules for instructional time that students have lost and are expected to lose. High school students, for instance, have to spend a minimum time in school each year; they also have to spend a minimum time in specific classes in order for those classes to count on their high school transcripts.
On Tuesday, almost 40,300 students were enrolled in the school system and about 35,900 were in attendance. A total of 849 fewer students attended school Tuesday than did so Thursday.
Thursday was the last day before a bus driver sickout began. On Friday, only 179 out of 375 drivers on staff came to work, compared with 303 drivers driving the day before.
The Advocate asked for comparable numbers for Tuesday for bus drivers and other school employees but has yet to receive them.
Friday’s sickout came hours after the School Board approved a one-time-only $9,500 stipend for transportation employees. That’s on top of $3,000 in previously approved stipends for support workers. Consequently, transportation workers are receiving a total of $12,500 in added pay for this school year.
Many drivers, however, pressed unsuccessfully for the board to go further and approve a large, permanent pay raise.
School bus driver salaries in Baton Rouge start at $19,150 a year and increase little over time. The drivers are among the lowest paid in the state.
Bottom-rung school cafeteria workers in Baton Rouge start at $15.67 an hour. That's $16,869 a year if they are on a six-hour daily schedule and $19,681 a year if they work for seven hours a day.
Adjusting pay and changing schedules are not the only ways the parish school system is responding to the school transportation crisis.
Last week, the School Board budgeted up to $1.5 million to fund an expansion of before- and aftercare at schools by increasing the hourly rates for teachers and paraprofessionals working there. The idea is to help working parents who want their children in a safe place until they get off work. It’s also hoped that with more families voluntarily picking up and dropping off their children, the programs will ease the burden on school bus drivers.
Over the weekend, Narcisse said expanded extended-day programs would start on Wednesday at district elementary schools. They would start as early as 6 a.m. and end by 6 p.m. Unlike most such programs in Baton Rouge, which have weekly participation fees, these programs would be free, but only temporarily until the current bus situation stabilizes.
Details are scarce on where the school system is at in rolling out this expansion. Extended day programs require sufficient teachers and paras willing to work extra hours beyond their normal school day.
The Advocate on Tuesday asked for but did not receive a list of which schools will be adding before- and aftercare.